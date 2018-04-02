Santa Fe Independent School District is starting construction for a new elementary school that will open in August 2019, and officials are working to determine what area it will serve.
The district must determine the attendance areas for all three elementary campuses for pre-kindergarten to fifth-grade classes, officials said.
The district’s Elementary Attendance Area Committee will meet four to five times between April and October to develop a recommendation for the district board of trustees.
Anyone who wants to be on the committee can apply by filling out a form online at www.surveymonkey.com/r/ElemAttAreaEnlistForm, district officials said.
— Valerie Wells
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.