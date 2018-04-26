The Texas General Land Office announced Thursday it would extend the public comment period for a state plan to spend $5 billion in federal disaster recovery money.
Public comments can be submitted until May 1. The previous deadline had been Thursday.
Galveston County officials had called for more time to analyze and react to the plan, which will determine how billions in recovery funds will be funneled to the county in coming years. Galveston County commissioners have, among other things, asked for a direct allocation of money, which isn't what the plan now calls for.
The $5 billion was awarded to Texas by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development in November for Hurricane Harvey recovery. The housing department must approve the state's plan before the money can start being used on housing recovery programs, including elevation and buy-out projects.
Public comments can be submitted online at glo.texas.gov.
— John Wayne Ferguson
