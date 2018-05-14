Aug. 1 is the deadline to nominate someone for the Clear Creek Education Foundation's annual awards for Distinguished Clear Creek Independent School District Alumni, CCISD Superstars, and the Dennis Johnson Memorial Small Business Award. Recipients will be selected by the foundation.
The Distinguished Alumni award is presented to a district graduate who has excelled professionally and has made a significant contribution to the community.
The CCISD Superstar is a person who has made exceptional contributions that benefited the district and need not be a district graduate.
The Dennis Johnson Memorial Small Business Award will go to a person who has made exceptional contributions that benefit the district and community as a small-business owner.
Awards will be presented at the foundation's annual gala Nov. 3 at South Shore Harbour Resort in League City.
Nomination forms and information can be found at www.ClearCreekEducationFoundation.org.
— Angela Wilson
