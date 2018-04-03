A League City man Tuesday was sentenced to 10 years in prison for robbing a Bacliff gas station in 2016.
A Galveston County jury Thursday found Jaaron Alexander Nealy, 24, guilty on one count of aggravated robbery after a trial that began Monday.
Following Monday’s sentencing, Nealy filed an intention to appeal the decision, court records show.
Nealy was accused of robbing the Valero gas station at 3203 state Highway 146 in September 2016, officials said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.