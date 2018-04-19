A Santa Fe man was sentenced Thursday to eight years in prison for stealing multiple items from a pool store in League City and later leading officers on a foot chase that caused an elementary school to be locked down.
David Knight Haney, 30, pleaded guilty to one count of attempt to commit burglary of a habitation, two counts of burglary of a building and one count of evading arrest with previous conviction and was sentenced as part of a plea agreement.
League City police began investigating Haney in April 2017 after the owner of Primo Pools told investigators that a .380-caliber handgun and a pair of sunglasses had been stolen from the business and that he saw a Ford F-350 driving away, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Officials later received a tip that the vehicle belonged to Haney, according to the affidavit.
The attempt to commit burglary of a habitation and one burglary of a building charge were in connection to unrelated instances in July 2017 and December 2016, records show.
— Matt deGrood
