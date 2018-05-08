WEBSTER
Jazzalynn Brown McMurrin is spending Nurse Appreciation Week seeking work, and she has already been to three job fairs in the past two days, competing with hundreds of others who Friday found themselves suddenly unemployed.
McMurrin was a full-time charge nurse on the night shift at Bay Area Regional Medical Center until Friday, when she learned the Webster hospital would abruptly close, laying off 900 employees and inspiring at least three other area health systems this week to offer them jobs, some on the spot, representatives said.
Officials at Bay Area Regional Medical Center, 200 Blossom St., in Webster, did not return phone calls Tuesday.
Former Bay Area Regional employees sat in a sunlit lobby as people in dark suits brought them paperwork and smiles at the Clear Lake Regional Medical Center job fair at 8 a.m. Tuesday.
About 300 people applied for jobs at the event, and Clear Lake Regional’s parent company, Nashville-based HCA Inc., extended more than 100 offers, including 15 at Mainland Medical Center in Texas City, spokeswoman Selena Meija said.
“I completely empathize with the employees at Bay Area Regional Medical Center,” said Benjamin Foster, regional vice president of human resources for HCA Healthcare Gulf Coast Division.
Houston Methodist St. John Hospital on Monday saw more than 200 people and made 20 offers, spokeswoman Carla Medlenka said. Another job fair brought more people on Tuesday.
“There is a high demand for compassionate professional people who have a desire to serve and care for others,” said Sherri Sampson, human resources director at Houston Methodist St. John Hospital.
Memorial Hermann recruiters were expecting almost 400 people at a Tuesday job fair. On Monday, 162 applicants attended and the hospital system made 37 offers and set up more than 20 interviews at other campuses, spokeswoman Jade Waddy said.
There is great demand for healthcare professionals as the area’s population grows, said Kyle Price, CEO of Memorial Hermann Southeast Hospital.
University of Texas Medical Branch reached out to Bay Area Regional officials Friday and sent information for displaced employees about how to apply for job openings, spokesman Raul Reyes said.
McMurrin had a good meeting with a Memorial Hermann official on Monday, but on Tuesday was waiting to learn what happens next, she said. She also got an offer to be the director at a skilled-nursing facility, McMurrin said.
“I’m in school getting my masters degree in nurse education,” McMurrin said. “I’ve got three kids and a house.”
McMurrin texted people all day Friday, she said. One of those people was her boss who wanted her to come in for one last shift. It was the same day as payday, McMurrin said.
“I asked, how are we going to be compensated?” she said. Her boss told her that money had been set aside and workers on that last, post-payday shift would get a paper check.
“I didn’t go,” McMurrin said. One of her friends did, then went to pick up the check Monday, but the still-employed human resource officers had no checks for anyone, McMurrin said.
Bay Area Regional Medical Center opened in 2014. Its parent company, Medistar Corp., invested $200 million during construction and operation of the facility over the past five years, officials said.
When it opened, the hospital had more than 100 patient beds. By 2017, the hospital had expanded to 191 beds. The hospital included surgery suites and a neonatal unit.
McMurrin noticed red flags during the last months, from running out of medicine to running out of basic supplies like soap, she said. The staff never got good answers, she said.
“We had been asking if the hospital was going to close at meetings,” McMurrin said. “They said, ‘we’re doing fine, we paid the debt.’”
