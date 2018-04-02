GALVESTON
Residents can dispose of bulk items during trash pickup on different "cleanup" days throughout this month or drop off debris for free at the Transfer Station throughout April, the city announced Monday.
On April 13 and 14, residents living west of 51st Street who have city trash services can put trash and materials next to their garbage carts by 7 a.m. to be picked up, a city spokeswoman said.
Residents who live on 51st Street and east of it will be able to discard items April 20 and 21 by placing the trash out by the garbage carts by 7 a.m. each day, according to the city.
Any material not picked up that day will be collected on the next regularly-scheduled trash day, spokeswoman Jaree Fortin said.
For the month of April, residents with trash service can drop garbage off at the Transfer Station, 5515 Harborside Drive, for free, according to the city.
Residents must show a current city of Galveston utility bill confirming they pay for city refuse service, as well as photo ID, according to the city. Copies of utility bills will not be accepted and residents must be present at the drop off, according to the city.
The Transfer Station is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 5515 Harborside Drive.
— Marissa Barnett
