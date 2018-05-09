LEAGUE CITY
The League City Police Department is hosting a food and fund drive to benefit the Children’s Nutritional Outreach programs of the Galveston County Food Bank.
The drive will promote the food bank’s School’s Out, Hunger’s Not campaign and kick off the summer Kidz Pacz weekly meal distribution program in League City.
The police partner with Communities in Schools-Bay Area and the food bank to distribute the food. The police department will distribute meals every Wednesday during the summer to children enrolled in the program, spokesman Kelly Williamson said.
Every $35 donated to the campaign supplements 105 meals for children in need, food bank staff said.
Donations of food and money can be dropped off at the police department, 555 W. Walker St., beginning Monday through June 4.
Examples of child-friendly food donation items include pop-top cans, fruit cups and pouches, milk and juice boxes, peanut butter, jelly and granola bars. Also, new toothbrushes and toothpaste are requested. Monetary donations in the form of cash or check will be accepted in person.
More than 35,000 children in Galveston County rely on free and reduced meals during the school year. During the summer, families struggle to replace these meals and many children go without proper nutrition, food bank staff said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.