GALVESTON
Bill Kingsbury grew up sailing out of Kemah, so seeing some of the most distinctive sailing vessels from around the world in action was an extraordinary experience, he said.
"Sailing — boating really — gets in your blood," Kingsbury said. "When you turn off the motors, there's nothing but the wind and the waves. There's nothing like it."
Watching from aboard his friend's 65-foot cruising yacht, Kingsbury and a half-dozen friends admired the six tall ships participating in the Tall Ships Challenge, a three-port festival series that launched its first Gulf of Mexico tour Thursday in Galveston with a parade of ships just off the island. Thousands of people traveled to the island to see the vessels.
Moon Palace, James Malone's Galveston-docked yacht, was one of dozens of vessels out in the choppy Gulf waters catching closer glimpses of the ships that sailed in for the challenge this week.
"You see them in photos, but then to see them in real life; it's a rare and amazing experience," said Kingsbury, who was on Moon Palace to see the ships.
Thousands of people lined Seawall Boulevard, packing restaurants and gathering along the beach to watch the ships sail by.
Dennis and Judy Weis drove in from Tyler for the weekend to see the festival after reading about it in a magazine. They own a wooden boat on a lake in Tyler and grew up interested in boats, so they were drawn to the festival, he said. Judy Weis, a painter, was taking photos along the seawall to use to paint a canvas of the ship, she said.
The Galveston Historical Foundation, the organizer of the event in partnership with Tall Ships America, estimated more than 60,000 people would attend the four-day festival.
Galveston is the first of three ports hosting the Tall Ships Challenge this month. After leaving Galveston on Monday, the ships will sail to Pensacola, Fla., from Thursday to April 15 and then to New Orleans from April 19-22.
The Elissa, Galveston's own tall ship, along with Lynx, Oliver Hazard Perry, Oosterschelde, Picton Castle and When and If all are participating in the event. The ships will be docked at Pier 21 and Pier 22, giving festival goers opportunities to tour the vessels and meet with crew members. The event is a celebration of tall ships, but also a maritime education opportunity, planners said.
On Moon Palace's traffic scanner during the afternoon parade, crews worked to coordinate the six ships, trying to get them all sailing at the same speed in a procession. Passing close to the ships, observers could see sailors working under jibs or climbing up to reset sails.
"It's amazing, better than I expected," said Robin Hacker, one of the passengers aboard the yacht. "To be so close to see people and see the different shapes of sails and intricate design — it's incredible."
The ships are of another era and majestic, Hacker said.
The festival opens again today at 10 a.m. near Pier 21 with events scheduled throughout the day.
