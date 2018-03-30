TEXAS CITY
Two administrators of Coastal Health & Wellness resigned after audits of two dental clinics for low-income residents found lapses that put more than 9,000 former patients at risk of contracting infectious diseases, the county’s top health official said Friday.
Coastal Health & Wellness Executive Director Mary McClure and Beverly Foster, the clinic’s dental director, submitted resignations this week, Galveston County Health Authority Dr. Phillip Keiser said. Keiser, the county’s top health official, announced a new interim director for the clinic.
Kathy Barroso, the chief executive officer of the Galveston County Health District, will head Coastal Health & Wellness until a permanent replacement can be found, Keiser said. He did not name a new dental clinic director.
Since Monday, the health district has tested 1,082 former patients and had gotten results for about 510 patients, Keiser said Friday. None had tested positive for hepatitis B, hepatitis C or HIV, he said. But Keiser encouraged former patients to continue going in for testing.
“This is just preliminary,” Keiser said. “We don’t have all the results and we don’t know where this is going to go.”
Modern technology can detect the viruses within two weeks of exposure, so anyone who potentially had been exposed at the clinics could be diagnosed with testing, he said.
A Feb. 12 audit by an independent accreditation organization, The Joint Commission, identified major lapses in sterilization procedures at dental clinics in Texas City and Galveston, he said.
During The Joint Commission’s inspection, officials found dirty brushes that were used to clean dental instruments and supposedly sanitized instruments that were rusted and dirty, Keiser said. Inspectors also discovered that water sprayed into people’s mouths had never been changed and tested positive for bacteria, Keiser said.
“The auditors were so concerned they informed us in person that day,” Keiser said, adding that he made the decision to immediately close the two clinics on Feb. 12. Neither clinic has reopened.
Inspectors found problems they deemed to be immediate threats to life, he said. The commission also cited lapses in training and documentation.
“There were clearly systemic issues,” Keiser said. “At the level of people doing the work, what they suffered from was a lack of leadership and lack of oversight.
“It’s a whole nexus of offenses that really add up to one big problem.”
It took officials 38 days to make a public announcement that patients had been put at risk of exposure to communicable diseases by dentists using unclean tools.
Health officials went through the audit during the weeks since it was conducted and determined what different consequences or harm to patients there might have been from the breakdown in sanitation procedures, Keiser said Friday.
“There was enough there that raised an alarm,” Keiser said. “We got to the point where we realized the clinic had been closed a long time and there were inquiries, so last week we decided that we needed to announce to the public to allow people the opportunity to get tested.”
Over weeks of investigation, the health district identified six patients who had been positively diagnosed with hepatitis C some time after having appointments at the clinic, Keiser said.
Investigators had determined to a high degree of certainty that two of the six had not been infected at the clinic, Keiser said. But the health district had not been able to determine whether four other people had been infected at the clinic or elsewhere.
Keiser had previously said the health district became concerned because of similarities in the times and places where those four people were treated.
The clinic had violated the trust of the thousands of patients, he said. Keiser asked patients for an opportunity to “win back that trust.”
“I understand there’s been a loss of trust,” Keiser said. “If I were in that situation I would be extremely upset and probably very angry.”
Coastal Health & Wellness was once officially under the oversight of the chief executive officer of the Galveston County Health District, officials said at Wednesday’s meeting.
But in 2015, leadership of the groups was split at the urging of the U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration, an agency that provides funding to community based health care providers like Coastal Health & Wellness.
Since that time, oversight of the clinic has been left totally to its administrators and its governing board, officials said.
The clinic is still offering other medical services, which were not involved in the sterilization lapses, he said.
The Texas City dental clinic, one of the two closed in the audit, likely would reopen “soon” and employees have been undergoing extensive training for weeks, he said. But the investigation into what went wrong likely would continue for months, he said.
The county health district, the state health department and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention all are involved in the investigation, Keiser said.
For many poor residents in Galveston County, the clinics were the only place to get dental or health care, Keiser said. While the clinics had damaged their trust with the community, it was important for health officials to regain trust and offer quality services to people across the county, he said.
“We not only want people to have health care, but to have good quality health care,” Keiser said.
