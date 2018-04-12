The Galveston County Daily News honored county community members at a reception in League City on Thursday.
League City Mayor Pat Hallisey was named the 2018 Citizen of the year for his leadership in the wake of Hurricane Harvey while battling health problems.
County banks Home Town Bank, Moody National Bank and Texas First Bank were named 2018 Businesses of the Year.
The newspaper also honored various citizens with “Everyday Hero” awards for their hard work and dedication in their communities as well as awarded area students with the Leslie P. Daughtry Galveston County Daily News Scholarships.
— Stuart Villanueva
