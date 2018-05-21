School administrators, lawmakers, school safety experts and law enforcement officials, including Galveston County District Attorney Jack Roady, will participate in roundtable discussions about gun safety and school and community preparedness this week in Austin.
Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday released the names of about two dozen participants in the talks. Abbott first announced the roundtable discussions Friday within hours of a shooting at Santa Fe High School in which 10 people were killed.
The discussions will continue Wednesday and Thursday at the state Capitol, but will not be open to the public. Participants would brief reporters before and after the discussion, Abbott said.
Parents, students and teachers from Santa Fe and other communities where shootings have occurred, including Sutherland Springs, also will participate in the discussions, he said. Their names have not yet been released.
The talks will be focused on best practices for keeping schools safe and include administrators from districts that have allowed the arming of teachers and those that have not, Abbott said.
“I am seeking the best solutions to make our schools more secure and to keep our communities safe,” Abbott said.
“I look forward to hearing from all sides of the debate, and from expert perspectives on these issues. Working together, we can ensure a safe learning environment for students and safer communities for all Texans.”
