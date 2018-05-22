SANTA FE
The summer reading program at the Santa Fe Public Library is about to start without two volunteers, Sabika Sheikh, 17, and Kimberly Vaughan, 14.
The two Santa Fe High School students died Friday when a gunman shot them as classes began in the morning. A total of 10 people died and at least another 13 were wounded. Dimitrios Pagourtzis, 17, is charged with capital murder and aggravated assault of a peace officer.
The library is dedicating this year’s summer reading program to all the students at the high school, but the head librarian knew Sheikh and Vaughan.
“Those two girls were very active in the library,” said Brenda Cheatham, director of Mae S. Bruce Central Library, 13302 Sixth St., in Santa Fe.
The library staff is numb after the shooting, she said.
Sheikh, who was a foreign exchange student from Pakistan, went to the library soon after she arrived in Santa Fe, Cheatham said.
“She wanted to be a part of everything we were doing,” she said.
Vaughan had visited the library with her family for years, attending various programs and volunteering, Cheatham said.
Sheikh joined the Journal Club with other teenagers who met at the library to write and socialize.
“We call it junk food and journaling,” Cheatham said. “It’s a whole process. A staff member gives them prompts, and they write about schools and families. What happens in journal club stays in journal club. She loved it.”
Vaughan, who was a Girl Scout, always went to the library with her mother and often volunteered.
“She was very active with our Harry Potter events and Pokémon,” Cheatham said.
Immediately after a mass shooting, people turn to their families, then to agencies and groups, but in the weeks and months after such a tragedy, people turn to public libraries, Cheatham said. Besides books on self-healing and grieving, other materials and programs are available.
“We’ll have print resources ready for them,” she said.
The youngest person killed in November at the mass shooting in Sutherland Springs was a patron at the local public library, said Nicki Stohr, library director for Wilson County.
Noah Holcombe, 17 months old, was a regular at the Floresville Public Library story hour.
“The other parents in the group took up a collection and planted a tree at the library,” Stohr said. It helps children at story time understand where Noah is, she said.
