LEAGUE CITY
Two League City department heads got pay raises after a Tuesday job evaluation.
City council members met in executive session to evaluate the performance of City Secretary Diana Stapp and City Attorney Nghiem Doan.
After the executive session, the council voted unanimously to give both pay raises.
Stapp, whose salary was $84,048.13, got an almost 5 percent raise to $88,142.76.
Doan, whose salary was: $173,769.43, got a 2 percent raise to $177,244.82.
