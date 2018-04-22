SANTA FE
More than seven months after Hurricane Harvey badly flooded houses and businesses in Galveston County, the city of Santa Fe plans to invest in drainage improvements and implement better ways to communicate with residents.
A $1.6 million drainage project will provide drainage enhancements to the Highland Bayou area in Santa Fe to help reduce flooding for residents, officials said.
The project will install underground stormwater boxes, pipes and junction boxes, officials said.
Highland Bayou, north of FM 1764 between Avenue Q and Avenue S, sustained flooding at least twice in 2017, first in April and again during Harvey in August.
Work on the Highland Bayou project began this month and is expected to take about six months to complete, officials said.
After Harvey, the city looked at specific areas that needed drainage improvements, particularly the east side of the city, Mayor Jeff Tambrella said.
“There’s been a lot of work and improvements working with our drainage district and road departments,” he said. “They did identify bottlenecks in the drainage systems. The east side, which received flooding, is being worked on because when heavy rains hit, it kind of starts to back up.”
Parts of the drainage system that are narrow become clogged, resulting in congested sections in the pipes, Tambrella said.
“The street department is working with the drainage district to identify any other locations that may need drainage upgrades,” Tambrella said.
Another issue that’s being examined is disseminating information to residents during a disaster, Tambrella said.
“That was our biggest failure, the communication,” he said. “Harvey showed that there’s other ways to get information out there, like Facebook. We woke up to the realization that we needed other communication methods.”
There’s a communication protocol being developed with the Santa Fe Police Department that will aid the city in the case of future emergencies, Tambrella said.
The city also is focused on assisting residents who need a greater amount of attention, such as the elderly, in times of crisis, City Manager Joe Dickson said.
“The city is launching a home program for citizens that are elderly or disabled,” he said. “The city has $72,652 for the program, which are grant funds from the Southeast Texas Housing Finance Corporation.”
Helping the elderly, improving communication and upgrading drainage are all parts of a plan this year to improve the city for residents, Tambrella said.
“Everything has been done to the best it could be done,” he said. “We have to have layered support.”
