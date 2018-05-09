Clear Creek school district will hire an independent consultant and create an advisory group in response to a growing number of parents who accuse officials of covering up abuse and misdeeds in special education programs, officials said.
While some of the parents are cautiously optimistic about the district’s announcement, a protest planned for May 21 will move forward because of other misinformation contained in the statement, organizers said Wednesday.
The district’s announcement is apparently in response to leaders of the Parents for CCISD Special Education Reform calling for an independent investigation of parent accusations and for the district to establish a parental advisory commission to collaborate with administrators.
“We look forward to working with the superintendent to make sure the selection of an independent reviewer is truly independent and qualified and that the scope of the parent advisory council is meaningful,” the group’s leaders said in a prepared statement.
Members of the group would comment about the conflict only through the statement, which was not signed by any individual members.
District officials have not yet identified a specific firm for the independent evaluation, and are open to parents expressing satisfaction or dissatisfaction during the evaluation process, but it is ultimately an administrative decision, said Elaina Polsen, spokeswoman for the district.
The district, in a prepared statement announcing the decision, calls out the group for insulting the special education teachers.
“It is unfortunate to have their heartfelt work and the district’s commitment to its core mission questioned so publicly by a group known as Parents for Special Education Reform in CCISD, a group that has recently met with the superintendent in a collaborative setting,” district officials said.
The group recently purchased space on several billboards along Interstate 45 to accuse the district of misdeeds.
The district’s statement also disputes several of the group’s accusations of cover-ups, abuse and gag orders and asserts that any employee accused of physical abuse or harassment is placed on administrative leave pending an investigation.
“It is our shared commitment to continue to work with parents to improve our services to all students in the Clear Creek Independent School District,” officials said.
Group organizers through the statement said they were upset by some of the district’s statements, asserting they were not truthful.
“We have hard proof and over 60 testimonies refuting portions of the district’s letter,” organizers said. “We will continue to work toward honesty and transparency in special education.”
Organizers cited an apparent email from the district’s general counsel mentioning a confidentiality clause with a parent in a settlement agreement, saying that disproves the district’s claim that it doesn’t have gag orders.
School districts across the state of Texas have come under increased scrutiny over their handling of special education programs in recent months after a 15-month federal probe found that the Texas Education Agency had effectively instituted an 8.5 percent cap on special education services.
The group’s first move will be to gather for a protest at 5 p.m. May 21, before the next meeting of the board of trustees, organizers said.
