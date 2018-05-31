LEAGUE CITY
Advantage BMW Clear Lake employees plan a barbecue Saturday to raise money for victims of the May 18 Santa Fe High School shooting.
The fundraiser is set for noon Saturday at the dealership, 400 Interstate S., General Manager Randy Stine said. Proceeds will go to Texas First Bank's checking account for victims.
"I think it's paramount that the community join in and support our local communities in any time of need,” Stine said.
The Santa Fe community needs all the support it can get right now and the situation is especially poignant because his daughter was at the high school, Doug Shultz, an employee of the dealership, said.
"It started out as a little idea and it kept growing," he said. "I have a lot of friends in the barbecue world, and I reached out to them. Maybe we can raise some money to help, but the main thing for me was to bring communities together so we can begin to heal."
The Santa Fe shooting, which left 10 dead and about a dozen more wounded, is one of the deadliest acts of school violence in Texas history.
