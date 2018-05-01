A plan to create a public defenders office to help represent indigent people charged with crimes is already facing its first hurdle before the county has even filed an application for state money to create the office.
Galveston County commissioners are scheduled to vote on a grant application to send to the Texas Indigent Defense Commission on Friday. But while the documents included along with the commissioners’ agenda outline a proposal for a full-blown 13-person public defenders office, Galveston County Judge Mark Henry said he expected a vote to be for an entirely different proposal.
Henry said Tuesday the county would seek a grant to create a Managed Assigned Counsel program, under which a single person would be hired to supervise and monitor private defense lawyers appointed by judges to represent indigent clients.
In February, commissioners approved a plan to pursue grant funding for a public defenders office — through which publicly employed attorneys would act as the constitutionally required defenders for people who could not otherwise afford legal representation. Planning for the program was far enough along the county had developed a five-year budget to present to the indigent defense commission.
In recent weeks, however, county officials consulted with the commission, and were told Galveston’s proposed program would not pass muster for funding, Henry said. Among other things, the commission was concerned the county didn’t have facilities to house a new legal department, Henry said.
Instead, the commission recommended the county go with the managed counsel program, for which it also provides grant funding for. Henry said he didn’t know how much that program could potentially cost the county.
The county pays private attorneys up to $3 million a year to represent indigent clients. The imagined public defenders office had a proposed budget of about $1.5 million.
There is an urgency to create some kind of reform in the way Galveston County provides legal services to indigent people. The issue is at the center of a lawsuit filed against the county by the American Civil Liberties Union.
Henry said he believed that a public defenders office would both curtail “runaway costs” from the county’s current system, and provide quicker, more equitable defense for people brought in to the Galveston County Jail.
“Do I think that it’s a good idea? I sure do,” Henry said. “You’re going to get better service for indigent defense in the county.”
Commissioners are scheduled to vote on an application Friday, before the defense commission’s deadline for grant application closes.
No way. That is not acceptable or constitutional.
Attorney client privilege and work product privilege make that monitor and supervise plan unacceptable.
That would have the opposite effect of resolving the civil litigation regarding indigent defense.
So, instead of an indigent defense program with defense attorneys paid on a county salary, the same as prosecutors, we are now switching to a MAC program, hiring a "manager" and some number of staff to oversee appointments of private defense counsel, along with appointing investigators, experts, etc..with pay for those services reverting back to a rate that is and has been paid to appointed attorneys and their experts in the current system, to the tune of some 3 million plus? Can someone explain how that is better than the Courts doing the same thing as they are doing now? I thought one of the benefits of a public defenders unit was also a cost savings, public servant pay vs appointed attorney pay? We don't know the cost of a MAC program? Surely there's been a lot of review of how this new MAC proposal is costing and working out in Lubbock and Travis counties before the final decision is made.
