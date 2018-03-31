LEAGUE CITY
Roads and water lines soon will stretch into the undeveloped 48 percent of League City as city leaders debate who pays for it.
The largest city in Galveston County, with a population of more than 105,000, continues to grow fast, causing some to reconsider how the city develops and to call for more businesses to carry some of the tax burden on homeowners who pay 79 percent of the property tax.
The debate came up again Tuesday when the city council considered amending and restating an agreement regarding Galveston County Municipal Utility District No. 36.
Austin-based Forestar (USA) Real Estate Group has an option on the land to develop a 1,000-home subdivision on 430 acres in southwestern League City, company representatives said. The MUD is nearby where the state will build the Grand Parkway, something that will spur development, officials said.
Earlier at the same meeting, council members heard a presentation from the League City Regional Chamber of Commerce Master Plan Task Force suggesting the city should quash future residential neighborhoods and instead court more commercial ventures.
And the previous week, the council had a work session to hear an economic development plan heavy on attracting commercial businesses that foreshadowed the chamber’s presentation. Scott Livingston, the city’s economic development director, worked with the task force and wrote a paper that reflected the chamber’s presentation. A recurring theme is placing less emphasis on new neighborhoods and more attention to new businesses.
The council postponed voting Tuesday on the MUD changes until at least its next meeting in April.
This type of special tax district has been a popular way for the growing city to get infrastructure that it doesn’t have to pay for, but in recent months the financing tool has come under increased criticism.
A municipal utility district is a special district that functions as an independent, limited government. The purpose of a MUD is to provide a developer an alternative way to finance infrastructure, such as water, sewer, drainage and roads. A MUD might issue bonds to reimburse a developer for authorized improvements, and the MUD uses property tax revenues and user fees received from water and sewer services to repay the debt. As the MUD pays off its debt, more of its tax revenue can be directed to other services.
League City has 14 MUDs, and three other MUDs in the city have dissolved after paying off bonds, said David Hoover, director of Planning and Development.
“MUDs don’t necessarily go away,” Councilman Nick Long said.
MUDs in League City have extended their lives and expanded their bonds, Councilman Larry Millican said.
“We can do transactions without MUDs,” Millican said. “It’s not something I like to do. I don’t like MUDs.”
It would be better for a developer to pay cash for the desired improvements, he said.
Mayor Pat Hallisey favors the MUD model of getting roads and water lines into undeveloped areas, he said.
“I see the growth in the next 25 to 30 years and how far behind we are,” Hallisey said. “I’m trying to find a way to get somebody else to pay for it.”
Steve Paterson, chamber president, doesn’t see MUDs fitting in the task force’s vision of League City’s future, he said.
“We would like to see managed growth,” Paterson said. “We want land use to be the most productive and most sustaining.”
MUDs don’t fit that description, he said.
Galveston County MUD No. 36 already existed, however. Land Funds Two & Three, J.V., the original developer, created the MUD in 2006. The development stalled, city staff said.
Forestar acquired all the property interests in the MUD 36 and requested that the city amend certain provisions of the 2006 utility agreement. That is what the council was considering Tuesday.
Forestar wanted the agreement to allow the company to reduce the minimum bond issuance from $2.5 million to $1 million.
Forestar also wanted the city to add authority to the MUD to construct and finance roads.
“Growth is coming,” Hallisey said. “When somebody walks in and has an option on land they want to develop, we don’t have much control over that. They come in and want to build 1,000 homes, you can’t tell them no. We can’t tell people, ‘you can’t come here.’”
The issue also involves property rights, Councilman Hank Dugie said. MUD owners and developers have rights, but they don’t have a right to city financing, he said.
“We would not be the city we are if it wasn’t for MUDs,” Dugie said.
