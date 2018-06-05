GALVESTON
Shriners Hospitals for Children-Galveston was preparing Tuesday to admit several Guatemalan children critically burned during a volcanic eruption Sunday.
Guatemala’s Fuego volcano erupted Sunday, sending hot gases, rock and ash into neighboring communities and killing dozens of people. Crews were still looking for bodies in the rubble Tuesday, according to reports.
Within a day of the eruption, an emergency medical team from Shriners had been deployed to Guatemala to begin on-site evaluation and care, officials said. The team was then working with Guatemalan and U.S. officials to get approval to transfer patients into the country for treatment.
Because of patient confidentiality, the hospital is not releasing information about how many children it will treat or the extent of their injuries.
The U.S. military was transporting the children to Galveston and they were expected to arrive Tuesday afternoon or night, officials said.
“We have a deep history of mobilizing to respond to tragedies across the globe and have committed to help these children,” said John McCabe, executive vice president of Shriners Hospitals for Children.
“We view ourselves as a global force for children and each and every day we bring love to the rescue to children around the world.”
Critically burned patients are placed in pediatric intensive care units where teams will be providing care, which could include surgery, rehabilitation and psychological support, officials said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.