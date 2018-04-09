GALVESTON
The American Civil Liberties Union has sued Galveston County, its judges and magistrates over a bail system the civil rights group asserts unjustly harms indigent people accused of crimes.
The lawsuit was filed Sunday in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas on behalf of plaintiff Aaron Burl Booth, a 36-year-old man in the Galveston County Jail on charges of possession of a controlled substance.
The county's legal system infringed on Booth's due process civil rights by failing to appoint an attorney before setting his bail and not determining his financial ability to pay the bail, which violates constitutional equal protection guarantees and right to counsel, the lawsuit asserts. The lawsuit asserts the situation is common in the county's legal system.
Booth is being held in the Galveston County Jail on a $20,000 bond, according to the lawsuit.
"Instead of administering equal justice in criminal cases, Galveston County locks the accused who cannot afford a payment in jail, while allowing those who can afford a payment to go free," the lawsuit states.
"The County sets these payment amounts without any meaningful hearing. The result is a jail filled with hundreds of people who are incarcerated simply because they are cannot afford to purchase their release."
The suit was filed against Galveston County District Court Judges Kerry Neves, Lonnie Cox, John Ellisor, Patricia Grady, Anne Darring and Michelle Slaughter.
Galveston County Court at Law Judges John Grady, Barbara Roberts and Jack Ewing; Galveston County Magistrates Mark Baker, Kerri Foley and James Woltz; and District Attorney Jack Roady were all named in the lawsuit, according to the complaint.
The ACLU filed against the judges, magistrate and district attorney because the judges vote to set the county's administrative rules on bond, according to the lawsuit. The magistrates carry out the county's pretrial release standards and the district attorney is a policy maker on the bail-setting policies that govern prosecutors, according to the lawsuit.
In January, the ACLU filed a similar suit against Dallas County on behalf of six plaintiffs, Faith In Texas and the Texas Organizing Project Education Fund.
For more than a year, a staff attorney with the ACLU has been in contact with Galveston County officials about concerns the organization has with the county’s justice system and pretrial detention practices of people accused of nonviolent offenses, according to county records.
In November, ACLU staff attorney Trisha Trigilio in a letter to the county called for a more urgent response to addressing concerns about the legal system, most notably the pretrial release system.
The organization requested the county make several changes, including having magistrates release inmates accused of nonviolent misdemeanors or state jail felony charges, such as drug possession, on cheaper personal bonds. Most of those changes have not yet been made, Trigilio said.
Booth was arrested in the early hours of Sunday, April 8, 2018 on charges of felony drug possession, according to court records. The arresting officer consulted with a prosecutor who set his bail at $20,000, according to the lawsuit.
On Sunday morning, Booth saw a magistrate officer who automatically adopted the bail, according to the suit. The magistrate had not inquired about whether Booth could afford the bond or could be a flight risk or danger to the community, according to the suit.
Booth requested an attorney and completed a "pauper's oath" form to demonstrate he is too poor to hire his own attorney, according to the suit. He had not been appointed an attorney by the time the suit was filed Sunday night, the complaint alleged.
The lawsuit alleged these actions violate constitutional rights granted to the accused by adopting a bail schedule without determining ability to pay or appointing a counsel.
It is common practice for accused persons to be held in jail for a week or longer before getting a "meaningful bail hearing" after magistration, according to the suit. The suit represents one plaintiff, but the organization alleged the practice is more widespread.
"Galveston County operates one of the largest jails in the State of Texas, with capacity to lock up more than 1,000 people," the lawsuit stated.
"Typically, more than 700 of these people are pretrial detainees who have not been convicted of a crime. The vast majority of pretrial detainees are jailed because they cannot afford bail set at magistration."
For misdemeanor cases, accused people are once a day brought to a "jail docket" before a misdemeanor judge, the lawsuit said. The judge assigns two defense attorneys who attempt to represent everyone on the jail docket over the course of the week, the lawsuit said.
The attorneys meet with clients in the hallway outside of the hearing where they attempt to communicate the prosecutor's plea bargain, according to the lawsuit. The defendant only sees the judge for a hearing fi they agree to a plea bargain, the lawsuit said.
"For people who are steadfast enough to maintain their innocence, misdemeanor judges maintain policies that require arrestees to wait about a week after jail docket before their first status conference before the judge assigned to their case," the lawsuit said.
For felony cases, people charged do not appear on a jail docket, the lawsuit stated. The first appearance before a judge is for appointing defense counsel and eliciting guilty pleas, which typically takes several days after the arrest or sometimes more than a month, according to the lawsuit.
"Under this policy, the county jails the vast majority of people booked into Galveston County Jail for more than a week unless they plead guilty or pay the secured bail listed in the applicable bail schedule," the lawsuit stated. "Of course, every one of these people is presumed to be innocent."
The lawsuit alleged the county lacks nay legitimate reason for refusing to release people who cannot make a payment as the flight risk or danger to community is rarely considered.
The use of secured bail disproportionately affected poorer people accused of crimes and research shows it makes people more likely to enter into a plea bargain or be adversely affect and lose their jobs or custody of their children while being held in jail, according to the lawsuit.
"Galveston County’s wealth-based system of imprisonment locks poorer—and presumptively innocent—people in jail while allowing wealthier individuals accused of the same crimes to go free until trial," the lawsuit stated.
The lawsuit asked the court for an injunction against Galveston County and requests the system promptly begin inquiring about accused person's ability to pay bond. The lawsuit also requested prompt appointment of defense counsel for indigent people and advanced written notice of the critical questions of the hearing, according to the complaint.
The lawsuit asked for "reasoned written finding, by clear and convincing evidence, that secured money bail in the amount set is the least restrictive means of achieving the government’s interest in mitigating the arrestee’s risk of flight or danger to the community."
The lawsuit advocates for alternative measures to ensure people show up for court, such as offering cheaper personal bonds.
This is a developing story.
