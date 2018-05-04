GALVESTON
Tourism officials are exploring ways to get the hundreds of thousands of people cruising from Galveston each year to extend their stays on the island, particularly those traveling in the off-season.
A panel discussion with cruise, port and tourism marketing professionals this week at an annual tourism summit aired ideas about how to attract more cruise passengers and grow recognition of Galveston’s port.
In 2017, nearly 1 million people cruised out of Galveston’s port, Port of Galveston Director Rodger Rees said. The port and park board have a joint cruise committee where they’ve been discussing ideas to capture more business from passengers.
Hospitality businesses in Galveston could put together packages such as hotel stay deals or restaurant discounts to lure visitors, Rees said.
“We can develop business for the city of Galveston and surrounding areas,” Rees said. “(When) people come to a place where a cruise ship is leaving, they’ll usually come a day ahead of time. Some advice I can give is for the hospitality businesses to band together and offer packages.”
Galveston Park Board Executive Director Kelly de Schaun said tourism officials had been looking at possibilities for packages, including marketing them through cruise websites or through travel agents.
But there also are challenges to that because the commission can be high, and people are able to search around online easily for different tickets, de Schaun said. The conversation is likely to continue.
The port needs to develop and expand the facilities to bring in new cargo ships, Rees said.
It also needs to repair its ever-aging existing facilities. Officials have estimated that it could take as much as $250 million to repair aging infrastructure at the port.
The cruise and cargo companies that the port works with will be important partners as the port looks to further develop, Rees said. But the port also needs to have a good relationship with the community and explain the ambitions and plans they have and get buy in from the community to possibly financial support some of those activities, he said.
“In order for us to grow the port, we have to be better communicators with the community,” Rees said.
“I want the community to understand what we’re doing so they can buy in and help. In the next two to three months, we will be talking to you in public meetings, explaining what’s happening and why we have to go in debt $50 million to build this.”
