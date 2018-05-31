GALVESTON
Organizers of a program beginning this year want to ensure people are slathering on sunscreen when they visit some of the island’s beaches.
In April, before the summer season, the Galveston Park Board of Trustees installed free sunscreen dispensers at East Beach, Stewart Beach and Dellanera RV Park, joining other cities around the country in a public health campaign to encourage preventative measures against skin cancer.
Galveston, like many beach towns, sees a disproportionate amount of skin cancer cases because of the increased exposure to sun, said Bernard Gibson, interim chair and associate professor of dermatology at the University of Texas Medical Branch on the island. Skin cancer — the most common form of cancer — is widely seen all across the country, however, Gibson said.
Non-melanoma skin cancers — the more common form — often develops based more on a total lifetime accumulated in the sun, Gibson said.
Scientists think the more dangerous melanoma skin cancer often develops related to episodes of intense exposure to the sun, including blistering sunburns, he said.
“I’ve seen people in their late teens start to develop skin cancers,” Gibson said. “It’s not unusual to see pre-cancers in people in their mid- to late-20s.”
Most commonly, the skin cancer shows up as a rough spot on sun-exposed skin, he said.
To avoid developing skin cancer, Gibson recommended avoiding sun at the peak hours in the middle of day and using umbrellas on trips to the beach, he said. Gibson recommended sun protective clothing and hats with brims, he said.
“Naturally, if you have a choice between sun and shade, choose shade,” Gibson said.
Sunscreen was a big component, too, he said. By rule of thumb, sunscreen should be 30 SPF or greater and labeled broad spectrum, as well as water resistant, Gibson said. In general, people should apply about an ounce of sunscreen to their skin every hour and a half, he said.
“We are in a subtropical area, and the sun is very intense; it’s best to not ignore it and protect prudently,” Gibson said.
The park board ordered the sunscreen dispensers for the program while at a national conference in New Orleans, spokeswoman Mary Beth Bassett said. The park board bought the dispensers for $1,000 each with two free cases of 30 SPF sunscreen, she said. So far, staff have been refilling the dispensers about once a month based on use, she said.
“We wanted to be able to offer another amenity at the parks and to be proactive in the area of health and safety for our guests,” Bassett said.
