Federal Emergency Management Agency mitigation specialists will offer advice about building hazard-resistant homes beginning Monday at Home Depot, 3200 Interstate 45, in League City.
Mitigation specialists will answer questions, offer tips and techniques on how to repair houses and build hazard-resistant homes using proven methods to reduce damage, FEMA officials said.
Specialists also will talk about preparedness for various types of disasters. Topics will include making a family disaster plan, disaster supply kits and the importance of flood insurance.
The specialists will be at the League City store from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through May 5.
— Valerie Wells
