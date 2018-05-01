Attorneys made oral arguments Monday before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit about a federal district judge’s ruling in a lawsuit by parents who asserted Galveston Independent School District had denied their daughter special education services.
“Now we await the court’s ruling,” said Dorene Philpot, the attorney representing the family.
A special education officer initially found in favor of the family on several points in a lawsuit it had filed against the school district in 2015. The school district then appealed that decision.
The lawsuit against Galveston ISD asserts a student was denied special education services in 2013.
The student had been enrolled in special education services in the district from 2004 to 2009, when she was withdrawn to be home-schooled for four years.
District officials told the family they were unable to find records showing previous special-education enrollment history and determined she had been dismissed from the program, the judge’s ruling said.
The student was not given a full-individual evaluation for special education services until 2015, according to court records.
That evaluation by the district concluded the student met criteria for special education services in several areas.
Judge George Hanks of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas in late March 2017 dismissed the appeal, ruling the district’s failings had harmed the student in some instances.
The district’s trustees appealed that ruling to the court of appeals.
The district was advised to appeal the decision by the Texas Association of School Board officials and an attorney group, Superintendent Kelli Moulton said in a previous interview with The Daily News.
The district would have owed between $35,000 to $40,000 in attorney fees without the appeal, officials said.
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit is the final stop before the Supreme Court.
DEFAMATION SUIT
A Galveston County man is suing a Michigan woman, seeking more than $1 million, asserting that she is contacting his clients and defaming him.
Tracy Hanes filed suit against Leasha West on April 24 in the 10th District Court, asserting she sent him a letter April 6 making false accusations, according to the complaint.
The letter accuses Hanes of assaulting her in March, asserts that he owes her money and has pictures and videos that are hers, according to the complaint.
An attorney representing Hanes then responded to West on April 13, denying the alleged assault, requesting evidence of an agreement and returned the photos and video, according to the lawsuit.
But West then contacted Hanes’ clients and business partners and defamed him, asserting he assaulted her and is engaged in fraud, according to the complaint.
Hanes sent West a cease and desist letter April 20, according to the lawsuit.
Two clients have already said they don’t want to do business with Hanes anymore, the lawsuit asserts.
The filing does not say what Hanes does for a living or the nature of the relationship between the plaintiff and the defendant.
The defendant has not yet responded to the complaint, according to court documents.
CONSTRUCTION DRAMA
A League City couple is suing several contractors and building companies seeking between $200,000 and $1 million, asserting several woes during the construction of their home.
Christian and Ann Milazzo filed suit against DM Coastal Builders, Urban Lake Homes doing business as Lakelife Homes and formerly known as Drogo Development Group, Monica Ortega doing business as Magons Construction and Jet Products on April 26 in the 212th District Court, according to court documents.
The couple contracted with DM Coastal Builders for a home in League City, but later terminated the company because it didn’t live up to the contract terms, the lawsuit asserts.
After terminating the original builders, the Milazzos agreed to terms with Lakelife Homes and the home was largely completed by November 2015, the complaint asserts.
The couple also used Magons as a subcontractor for some additional work using equipment provided by Jet Products, according to the complaint.
The couple then moved into the house and noticed several defects, including cracking stucco finish, water coming in and staining and bulging panels, according to the complaint.
The Milazzos then sent defendants notice in October 2017 to fix the defective work, but haven’t received any word, the lawsuit asserts.
The defendants have not yet responded to the lawsuit, court records show.
TRIALS THIS WEEK
Two trials are set for Galveston County courts this week, Assistant Criminal District Attorney Bill Reed, the felony division chief, said.
The 56th District Court will host a jury to hear evidence against Kenneth Wayne Brown, 60, on one count of murder.
The 212th District Court will host a jury to hear evidence against Dominic Talies Potter, 39, on charges of escape while confined for a felony and theft, Reed said. Law enforcement officials captured Potter in December 2016 in Madisonville, where he had made it after escaping from the Galveston County Jail. Madisonville is about 150 miles north of Galveston.
