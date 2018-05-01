GALVESTON
Members of the board overseeing the Galveston police pension scolded a colleague Tuesday for privately speaking out against a taxpayer-funded 2 percent increase to the retirement plan.
During a Galveston Employee’s Retirement Plan for Police board meeting, members voted 4-1 to write a letter accusing city-appointed member Thayer Evans of a breach of fiduciary responsibility.
Evans abstained from the vote, but called it a “witch hunt” by law enforcement members on the board who benefit financially from the plan.
He blasted the board’s chairman for hindering reform of the plan through his “impotence as a negotiator.”
A majority bloc of members was furious with Evans after learning he had called at least one city council member in February to advocate against a 2 percent increase in city contributions to the pension plan before the Galveston City Council voted in February.
Members of the council revealed during a February workshop that Evans had called at least one member before the meeting to advocate against voting on the increase at that time.
The council ultimately voted unanimously for the increase.
The board has been fighting to get money for the plan and its members couldn’t understand why another member would advocate against a funding increase, Chairman Geoff Gainer said.
“I can’t understand in what way you thought you were benefiting this plan or its members, which is your sole obligation on this board and the only reason you’re here,” Gainer said.
“It’s disturbing. This board doesn’t have any way of removing you for ethical reasons. The only thing we can do is ask you to step down, and barring your refusal to step down, to ask the person who appointed you to remove you from the board.”
Evans had opened himself up to a lawsuit from the plan’s members, namely law enforcement, Gainer said.
“You have no protection from this board for that,” Gainer said. “Our insurance policy does not cover a rogue trustee.”
Evans called the comments a “ridiculous witch hunt by the board’s law enforcement members and some of their supporters.”
“If you don’t do exactly what they say, they’ll use any tactics they can to intimidate you,” Evans said in the meeting.
“Let me remind everyone that the law enforcement members represent the majority of this board, the same members who can and have been in the position in the past to vote themselves retirement hikes without any regard to taxpayers.”
The plan is broken and needs long-term fixes, he said. He has researched the issue and wanted to make changes that would withstand possible future economic recessions and storms, which had in part caused problems to the existing plan, he said.
His recommendations likely differed from the board’s law enforcement members, he said.
“I’m being more of a fiduciary of the plan because I think there’s a better deal to be had than piecemealing and simply blindly throwing money at the plan and will not be bullied for wanting to make sure the plan is solvent for generations to come,” Evans said.
Evans said he had no “dog in the fight” as he was one of the few members who doesn’t benefit financially from the plan. He criticized the chairman for his attempts to negotiate on the plan and said he had so far been unwilling to make certain compromises, such as benefit changes, that might get the plan back in compliance, Evans said.
“Geoff, it’s you that’s hindering this plan, frankly,” Evans said. “Your impotence as a negotiator is staggering. I wish you would work toward compromise that’s in the best interest of the plan long-term.”
Gainer did not respond to those comments during the meeting. Gainer called a motion to vote whether Evans had violated his responsibilities to the board.
Evans asked the board attorney whether the board had the authority to vote if there had been a fiduciary breach. It couldn’t, the attorney said.
Reaching a conclusion about whether a board member had violated his duty was a legal decision, the attorney said. But the attorney advised there had been no cause to bring legal action because the city council had ultimately voted to approve the increase so a lawsuit was unlikely to stand.
The board voted 4-1 to draft a letter to Evans stating he had breached his fiduciary responsibility to the board.
Gainer and trustees Matthew Whiting, Andre Mitchell and Jeff Murdock voted in favor of drafting the letter. Trustee Mike Loftin voted against it. The deciding members are in law enforcement. Loftin is the director of finance for the city.
Why is this an ethical breach to have a personal opinion that just tossing money at the Pension Plan may not be the best route to go? That there may be better and there may be a need to make concessions? He's an individual opinion on the board. He's a taxpayer as well. He has freedom of speech. There is no fiduciary lapse here, especially if he believes its "broken" and that there's a better way of handling the situation which he has also expressed to the board. Nothing says they must be one voice. This is a democracy. He's not there to act on behalf of the Pension and its recipients, but as a representative of the public. A "watch dog" and alternate point of view from an otherwise obviously biased board loaded with pension recipients. That.s why others are placed on the board. He's not there to necessarily "walk in step" with them. That's the same reason a representative from City Finance is on the board.
Actually that is his sole responsibility as a fiduciary is to the retirement plan and it’s members.
The average retiree is collecting a pension of less than $30k a year. How much do you suggest that should be cut?
Sounds like the same old thing from Politicians. Throw money at the problem. There is a Reason pensions never work. If these folks voting on the Pensions were held Accountable they would make better decisions. People need to wake up. The Police don't need a Board like this making decisions on their retirement.
"members who can and have been in the position in the past to vote themselves retirement hikes without any regard to taxpayers"
Thayer, can you cite any of those increases? All I hear about is how much the plan has reduced officers benefits? Thus the massive turn over. (24 last year)
From what I understand, the City has never funded the pension plan to the state average of 14%. Maybe that's why those rookies leave after a couple years.
Let’s do this, start paying ALL CITY EMPLOYEES their annual vacation on December 31 every year, this year. Galveston taxpayers should not be responsible for banking and paying interest on that vacation time for free. Short of doing that, make city employees pay surcharge the service providing. Let these people be responsible for their own futures. When they deal with the responsibility of saving for their futures themselves they will realize the advantage they HAD before all this started. When the taxpayer is relieved of that responsibility we will be able to give the police, and other city employees the raises they want.
Take the monkey off the tax victim’s back, and put it where it should be, square on the employees back. If they can’t hack it tough. You know, sorta like it works in the real world.
