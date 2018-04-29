Ahead of a Galveston school bond referendum, a local financial advisor is voicing concern about the way the bond’s debt structure is arranged and the possibility that it could lead to a bigger tax increase down the line.
“If you come back with another $60 million or $70 million bond issue, it’s going to force a bigger tax increase because you’ve front-loaded the debt service,” said Jim Niederle, a financial advisor who spoke at a recent board meeting. “For a taxpayer like me, and everyone else in the room, that’s not a good thing. If this bond passes, I hope you all reconsider how you sell the bonds.”
Galveston voters Saturday will decide on the $31 million bond referendum, which leaders envision as the first in a two-part plan to improve district facilities. If approved, the May bond issue won’t include a tax increase, district officials have said.
Current projections have the $31 million bond working over a 12-year amortization schedule, but Niederle asserts that it would make more sense to spread that debt over 20 years.
The district’s current tax rate is $1.15 per $100 of valuation, with $1.06 for maintenance and operations and about 9 cents for debt service, according to a district presentation.
District officials wouldn’t directly respond to Niederle’s concerns, but Superintendent Kelli Moulton said the bond proposal is based on three financial goals.
Those are to maintain the current tax rate, use existing fund balance and have a shorter amortization schedule to match the useful life of the projects and reduce overall interest, Moulton said.
Although the May 5 bond issue wouldn’t increase the tax rate, the 12-year amortization schedule could mean a higher bump in the tax rate in the next bond referendum than if the debt were structured over a 20-year period, according to a document Niederle gave out at the board meeting.
The district’s board of trustees April 18 agreed to contracts with two firms to conduct facilities and demographic assessments for about $157,000 in preparation for a second bond election.
The studies are necessary because the second bond election would focus on long-term needs, officials said.
“These are small investments to make that may be, in 5 to 15 years, very valuable to the district,” Trustee Johnny Smecca said in an earlier statement.
District officials have said the staggered bond elections are necessary because they didn’t have time to prepare for a comprehensive examination of long-term needs before the May vote.
