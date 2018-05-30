GALVESTON
Throughout the summer, the city and park board will revise some contracts outlining management of city-owned assets, including establishing maintenance schedules and other criteria, officials said.
The revisions are part of a review of properties owned by the city but managed by the Galveston Park Board of Trustees and the wharves board. The first phase of the review was completed in May.
The city began the review last year to get a handle on everything delegated to the park board and wharves board and to determine whether the contracts still made sense and didn't present conflicts, said Dan Buckley, deputy city manager.
The city has more contracts with the park board than the port because of all the different assets involved so the focus has primarily been on the park board, Buckley said.
"One of the concerns that came up before we started the review and the review highlighted it was: Can the city delegate to another entity management of an asset and in doing so let them operate out of the restrictions set by the charter?" Buckley said.
Over the years, the city had delegated different areas of management to the park board for beach-related and other assets, such as Seawolf Park, Buckley said.
"Park board has stepped in and done a fairly reasonable job of that, but what we haven’t done is establish good sound controls, measurables, performance standards the things you’d see in any other contract," Buckley said.
The city's legal department will work with the park board to establish new contracts and agreements that establish the items typically found in city contracts, he said. The new contracts would come before city council for a vote later in the summer, he said.
The contracts would likely be grouped by beach and non-beach assets, he said. Some of the items missing from the existing contracts were things such as maintenance schedules, Buckley said.
In an interview earlier this month after the meeting with the city, Kelly de Schaun, executive director of the park board, said the park board was working with city staff on the asset review. De Schaun had previously been critical and concerned about lack of communication in the city's asset review.
"We've had a chance to sit down and had a good conversation with the city staff, and there's a process going back and forth now," de Schaun said.
