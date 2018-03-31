GALVESTON
Galveston Housing Authority, instead of third-party organizations, will be obliged to own, operate and maintain 287 scattered-site public housing units planned for the island, a spokeswoman for the Texas General Land Office said.
The chairman of the authority’s governing board said he opposed the plan, arguing the organization lacked money to absorb that many units scattered across the island.
The Galveston City Council in 2012 approved a resolution based on a plan drafted by the land office and Austin-based housing advocates calling for the units to be owned and operated by qualified nonprofit groups.
Housing authority leaders had not anticipated being involved at all in the scattered-site part of a program to replace 569 units of public housing demolished after being flooded during Hurricane Ike in 2008.
A spokeswoman for the Texas General Land Office this week said the agency had about $66 million earmarked to build units — either single-family homes or apartments or a combination of the two — still required to be built under an earlier agreement.
The money is in addition to the $22.3 million set aside for an initial 97 units, which are under construction, land office spokeswoman Brittany Eck said. Those units are slated to be completed in May, she said.
“We are using the funds to build the units per the stipulations agreed to in the conciliation agreement,” Eck said. “The GLO will then turn the units over to the Galveston Housing Authority.”
Irwin “Buddy” Herz, the local housing authority chairman, objected to the plan this week, arguing the local public housing authority doesn’t have the money to maintain and operate additional public housing.
The land office had used a special kind of voucher for the first 97 units to have third parties operate the homes, but the land office has said that is not an option for the remaining 287 units, Herz said.
“Now there are no more vouchers available, so if any more scattered sites were done, we — meaning GHA — would have to do them,” Herz said.
“We don’t have the money to fix them up after they’re open. We might as well declare bankruptcy.”
Only four developers, none of them nonprofits, bid for the first 97 units and the land office selected three of the four, according to the land office. The fourth had backed out for personal reasons, according to the land office.
At least two of the three contractors selected started their businesses within the past year.
Proponents of scattered-site public housing argued it de-concentrates poverty and gives low-income people a chance to live in more affluent neighborhoods. Opponents have said they fear subsidized housing in general, particularly public housing, threatens property values and community safety.
Even some supporters of public housing in general said scattered-site housing removes low-income residents from the services they need. Those supporters have primarily argued for mixed-income properties, of which Galveston now has two.
And other local housing authority officials have echoed Herz’s concerns about the financial and logistical burden of operating almost 300 scattered-site units.
Stanley Lowe, who was executive director of Galveston Housing Authority during the initial debate about how to replace the units lost to Ike, told The Daily News “no housing authority director in his right mind would agree to that many scattered sites. It’s the road to bankruptcy and ruin.”
On Friday, one of the primary advocates for scattered-site public housing defended the concept as the best option, despite the apparent difficulties the land office has had finding qualified organizations to build and manage the units.
Local opposition to public housing was one possible reason nonprofits hadn’t stepped in, said John Henneberger, co-director of the Texas Low Income Housing Information Service.
Qualified nonprofits with experience in public housing likely had not stepped forward to compete for money to build the units because of acrimony and resistance in the community against public housing, he said.
“I can only speculate because I’m not one of those nonprofits, but I would certainly imagine that I would be wary of trying to operate housing where the people who were paying me the rent didn’t want that housing operated in their community,” Henneberger said.
“There’s this notion being peddled that this problem is the fact it’s scatter site,” Henneberger said. “Scatter site has become kind of a boogeyman or an excuse for not doing it. Scatter site is not the issue, it’s the resistance of various parties to rebuilding the public housing.”
A 2010 legally binding agreement mandates the city rebuild its 569 government-subsidized apartments lost during Ike.
After the 2010 agreement, former Mayor Joe Jaworski and the housing authority board laid out a plan to rebuild public housing using mixed-income developments throughout the community, but Galveston City Council nixed it.
Then in 2012, Jaworski lost his seat to former Mayor Lewis Rosen, who, along with several city council members, ran a campaign largely based on promises to fight the public housing rebuilding effort.
The new council bloc dramatically changed the makeup of the housing board, bringing in commissioners who were more hostile toward mixed-income developments and project-based scattered sites.
The new board advocated for tenant-based vouchers, arguing low-income people would take the vouchers and move off the island. But public housing advocates countered that such a plan would violate the one-for-one provision in the original agreement.
They also said giving a qualifying person a voucher for subsidized housing and sending them into the free market to search for a place would lead to people being driven off the island because there’s not a large enough stock of affordable housing.
All the wrangling led to threats from the land office and the U.S Department of Housing and Urban Development that the city would be forced surrender almost $590 million in federal disaster aid allocated to Galveston after Hurricane Ike, much of which already had been spent.
That resulted in an eventual plan — signed by the city and the housing authority and approved in September 2012 — to rebuild the 569 homes with scattered-site and mixed-income developments.
This new situation is going to be fun to watch.
