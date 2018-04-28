TEXAS CITY
Police responding to a 911 call found a man and woman shot in the 3500 block of Palm Avenue about 3:45 a.m. Saturday.
Emergency medical personnel pronounced the woman dead at the residence, Texas City Police Department spokesman Melencio Villarreal said.
The man was transported to the University of Texas Medical Branch, Villarreal said.
Detectives were investigating the shooting Saturday and had yet to determine the circumstances surrounding it, police said.
Police would not release the names of either person Saturday.
— Connor Behrens
