The Port of Galveston’s governing board Tuesday will consider final approval of $1.14 million in grants from the Galveston Industrial Development Corp. that will go toward improvements at a cruise terminal and a facilities assessment.
A $5 million project is underway to increase the size of mooring devices and building a new gate for a gangway at Cruise Terminal No. 1 in anticipation of Carnival Cruise Line’s newest and largest ship.
The 1,055-foot Carnival Vista will move to Galveston Sept. 23 and port officials must complete that work before the ship arrives, officials said.
Initial documents for the project include a request to the Galveston Industrial Development Corp. for about $250,000, records show.
The Industrial Development Corp. oversees spending of revenue collected through some of the sales taxes levied in the city.
Port Director Rodger Rees in a March 23 letter to the Industrial Development Corp. has requested $995,000 in funding, with the port contributing about $2.98 million to complete the project, records show.
The grants will pay for adding bigger bollards, improving the existing surface of the wharf and building a larger area that connects the passenger waiting area to the passenger loading bridge, Rees said.
The port depends heavily on revenues from cruise ships. Port officials anticipate about 55 percent of revenue budgeted for 2018 will be cruise related.
Galveston’s port is the fourth-busiest U.S. cruise port. It’s a landlord port that generates much of its income from lease agreements with maritime tenants and fees related to ship calls. The port is projected to bring in only about $250,000 in net income in 2018, according to documents.
Port officials are projecting operating revenues of about $37.4 million in 2018 against operating expenditures of $37.2 million.
Carnival Vista, which debuted last year and has been stationed in Miami, weighs about 133,500 tons and has a capacity of about 4,000 passengers.
The ship will offer two seven-day Caribbean trips, departing each Sunday. The first includes calls at Montego Bay, Grand Cayman and Cozumel. The other trip includes stops at Mahogany Bay, Belize and Cozumel.
The increased capacity of about 244 more passengers compared with the Carnival Breeze could result in 20,000 more passengers a year traveling to Galveston, officials said.
About $150,000 in grants will go toward a $300,000 project to evaluate the port’s structures, Rees said.
Port officials have estimated about $250 million is needed to updated dilapidated facilities at the public docks.
