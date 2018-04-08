Galveston County commissioners today will consider taking the next step in beginning a program that could help raise county homes flooded by Hurricane Harvey and other storms in recent years.
The commissioners court today is scheduled to take a vote approving an application to the Texas Division of Emergency Management, that would, if approved, open the county up to funding for a home elevation program.
Commissioners were told at a meeting two weeks ago that the county could raise as many as 200 repeatedly flooded homes in coming years. The exact number of homes, and their locations, will be determined on how much the state makes available and which homeowners express interest in participating in the program.
If approved, the state grant would provide 75 percent of the funding for the the flood mitigation program. The county would be responsible for the other 25 percent of the costs of the program. Officials hope that federal grants could cover part of that lesser cost, so that homeowners will not have to pick up large portions of the cost of raising homes.
The item is listed on the court’s consent agenda, meaning commissioners do not plan to discuss the topic at today’s meeting.
The commissioners court meets today at 9:30 a.m.
