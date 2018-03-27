LEAGUE CITY
Councilman Hank Dugie offered about 120 angry Bayridge residents something tangible Thursday when he committed to putting a temporary pump policy on the League City council agenda for April 10.
“People just wanted something to be done,” Dugie said.
Bayridge soaked in floodwater for four days after Hurricane Harvey hit Galveston County on Aug. 25, 2017. Residents blamed the city for not maintaining the detention pond where water did not drain in the days after Harvey. They also accused the city about not caring.
The upset residents attended the city’s presentation Thursday of a preliminary engineering report that suggested near-term and long-term solutions to drainage problems, adding up to more than $13.7 million in potential fixes.
Soon after the presentation started, residents began launching questions about when the proposals would go into action and pointed out that hurricane season starts June 1.
City Manager John Baumgartner explained that the city had to gather all the information, including residents’ input, look at the possible solutions and find ways to pay for the most feasible fixes.
Much of the city staff was restricted from making promises at the meeting because of procedures that require them to plan options in detail — including the cost of implementing the plans — and to wait on the city council to approve the plans.
PUMPS
The neighborhood’s detention pond drains into Gum Bayou which, in turn, drains into Dickinson Bayou. The preliminary engineering report included suggestions about widening Gum Bayou and improving the gullies and ditches that drain into it.
One of the claims from residents was that the city did not get out to the neighborhood soon enough to pump water out.
Getting a temporary pump policy in place is what Dugie wants the city council to approve April 10. The proposal is in the works, city staff said.
League City, like other communities, had pre-issued contracts in case of a natural disaster to ensure that debris removal companies and other disaster-related services were ready to roll when needed, Assistant City Manager Bo Bass said.
Those pre-issued contracts included water pumps. After Harvey hit, two water pumps arrived at a League City staging center, Bass said.
“Harvey took everyone by surprise,” Bass said. “It was all hands on deck.”
After much of the initial rescue of people and animals ended, Bass and other city officials drove through the city to take inventory of damage and problem areas. On Aug. 30, they drove by Clear Falls High School, 4380 Village Way, and noticed high water still standing in the Bayridge detention pond, Bass said.
“We saw a citizen with a small pump,” Bass said. He and the other city officials decided on the spot to get a water pump from the staging center to the levee of the pond, he said.
After struggling to get the pump to the still-sodden levees, Bass and the others got it working and the water level began to go down, he said.
The radiator on the pump started to leak, so the city crew had to shut the pump off until they resolved the problem, Bass said.
FISHBOWL
Rebekah Swiney, who lives in the neighborhood, is upset about more than the pumps. She and several other residents worry about how the newer developments surrounding Bayridge added to the drainage headaches.
The city should have known and should have fixed drainage problems before Harvey, Swiney said.
“They had ample time,” she said.
In August 2015, Swiney wrote the city after learning a new commercial development was planned for property behind hers. She was already concerned at the time about water not draining in her and her neighbors’ backyards, something they started noticing after an H-E-B store went up at 2755 E. League City Parkway, Swiney said.
After the field between H-E-B and her house was leveled, it made things worse, she said.
“Water retains more in that field, causing mosquitos to be horrible,” Swiney stated at the time in a letter to the city. “I fear that if they build more commercial property that close to my home that my backyard will get even worse.”
City staff told her they got her letter, but the zoning change for the commercial project went through.
“They never got back with me about it,” Swiney said.
Other neighbors are concerned about more plans for other new developments that could also make drainage in Bayridge worse, they said.
Resident Marika Fuller is worried about the future Quail Point project planned southeast of Bayridge, near the intersection of state Highway 646 and state Highway 146, she said. Quail Point would also depend on Gum Bayou for drainage, she said.
BEING HEARD
On the morning after the meeting, city workers went to the Bayridge neighborhood. Crews removed debris in gullies, Bass said.
“We saw two bicycles there,” he said.
Resident Lauren Mitchell saw the city crews working Friday morning, she said. She was one of the more outspoken residents at the Thursday night meeting. By Monday, Mitchell was feeling more positive, she said.
“It does show me we are working toward a common goal,” Mitchell said. “We have to continue to keep the pressure on to get the job done.”
Some of the hesitation from city officials Thursday bothered Mitchell, but now that the city council will address one drainage problem on a specific date, she feels better, she said.
“We are being heard,” Mitchell said.
