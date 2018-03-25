HITCHCOCK
After last week’s vote by city council to cut $860,000 in operating costs, Hitchcock Mayor Dorothy Childress said there were more cuts to come to reduce the city’s expenditures.
“Hitchcock did not get into this challenging position in a single year and it will take more than one budget year to address these challenges,” Childress said. “The cuts approved by the city commission Monday are just the first round, unfortunately.”
The cuts were needed because the city is in a bad financial position, in part because officials have been drawing out of fund balance at the same time that sales tax revenues have declined substantially, two consultants said in February.
Although last week’s cuts positioned the city to end the 2018 fiscal year with a surplus of about $14,500, more changes are needed because property values could decline after post-Hurricane Harvey reappraisals and sales taxes are much lower than initially projected, consultants warned commissioners Monday.
“Fiscal year ‘19 will have less revenues than this revised budget,” C.B. “Bix” Rathburn, one of the consultants, told commissioners at their March 19 meeting. “You’re going to have to go back to your core costs. About $1.25 million is needed to totally fix this.”
Consultants have said the city should eventually maintain expenses of about $3.5 million to $3.6 million in a given fiscal year. Commissioners on Aug. 21, 2017, approved a general budget of about $4.58 million in both total revenues and expenditures, according to documents.
Childress on Friday said she was cautiously optimistic that the $860,000 cuts were a step in the right direction.
But other commissioners have said more action is needed.
“Basically, I feel that until commissioners have a chance to sit down and review the budget line item by line item and department by department, an accurate budget can never be made,” Commissioner Monica Cantrell said.
City officials didn’t spend enough time preparing the 2018 fiscal budget and more specific attention needs to be paid to finances, Cantrell said.
“When I came on the board in May, I started asking questions about revenues and sales taxes and bookkeeping, but the answers were never clear,” Cantrell said. “Maybe it was clear to others, but the system was never clear to me.”
Hitchcock ended the 2014 fiscal year with more than $2 million in its fund balance, but that number had declined to about $399,000 before the start of the current fiscal year, according to records.
The city in 2015 received about $2.38 million in sales tax revenue from the state comptroller’s office, records show. That number declined to $1.53 million in 2016 and down to $1.19 million in 2017, records show. That was about a 50 percent decline in two years.
To pass a balanced 2018 budget, city officials planned to cover about $690,000 in operating expenses with fund balance money, but had only $399,000 remaining, records show.
Hitchcock was saved from an even more dangerous financial position after the consultants found a duplicate payment to a tax increment reinvestment zone and suggested changing an administrative fee. Together the two changes accounted for about $920,000 in savings, consultants said.
“How is that possible?” Cantrell said. “We’ve got to keep an accurate system where we know what is coming in and going out.”
Childress on Friday said she didn’t want to speculate on previous administrations, but said that she hoped to complete a line item expense budget assessment for the 2018 and 2019 fiscal years soon.
“I am holding the line on any non-required expenses and the hiring freeze remains in place for the rest of this budget year,” Childress said.
Monday’s cuts slashed department budgets by an average of 19 percent and included eliminating two positions in the street department and four in the police department, among others.
Commissioners also received more bad news when a consultant gave a new prediction for sales tax revenues in 2018 of $857,400, or down $229,732 from the approved $1.09 million.
