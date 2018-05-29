GALVESTON
Three Galveston City Council members joined the seven-member board this month — with a fourth new member slated to join in June after a runoff election.
As the new council takes form and another two-year term gets underway, residents shared ideas about where they want their elected leaders to focus their attention in the coming months and over the next two-year term.
Residents from across the city had different ideas about what should be at the top of the agenda, though many highlighted street and drainage projects and stricter code enforcement as big priorities.
In recent years, city leaders had put Galveston on a good track, and residents wanted to see that continue. But there were areas where the people who live here also wanted to see more action, residents said.
“We’ve made some good strides, particularly since Ike, but I’d like to see a broader picture focus on all the things Galveston has to offer,” said Diane Olsen, a resident of more than 20 years who lives in District 6.
“Sometimes the focus just seems short-sighted.”
STREETS, DRAINAGE
Roads overwhelmingly came up in conversations with residents and some had different ideas about how improvements might be paid for.
Connie Henderson has lived in Galveston for more than 12 years, first on the East End and now on Avenue P in District 2.
Henderson wanted to see council members lobby harder to spend hotel occupancy taxes on road projects around the city because many of the streets are used more by tourists than residents, she said. Galveston has about 50,000 residents, but millions of visitors a year — and growing, she said.
“Last year, we had more visitors than we did the year before, and all of that is tearing up the roads,” Henderson said.
CODE ENFORCEMENT
A stricter enforcement of city codes also topped the list for many residents.
For instance, Henderson supports a ban on new duplexes in historic residential neighborhoods being considered by the city, but wanted to see stricter code enforcement of the multi-unit housing grandfathered in under the new ordinance, she said.
“If they don’t get them up to code, it basically just protects people that aren’t maintaining the buildings to begin with,” she said.
There also were safety concerns created by street parking and not cutting back shrubs near intersections that could be better addressed by code enforcement, Henderson said.
Dennis Miller, who lives on Avenue O in District 1 and previously served on the arts and historic preservation board, wanted to see planning commission regulations followed more evenly, he said.
Miller didn’t support putting in new codes that might be onerous to follow, but wanted the city to enforce the codes already on the books, he said.
For example, a neighbor had at one point put in a fence that was too high for a residential neighborhood. But after it was built, the city gave it a pass, he said. That wasn’t a fair application of the rules, Miller said.
DRAINAGE
Jeff Patterson, a resident on Ball Street in District 3, thought the city had made huge progress in infrastructure projects, such as drainage, sidewalks, lighting and streets, he said. He wanted to see that focus continue, with new implementation of metric and data-driven techniques and devices to identify drainage issues, Patterson said.
GREEN SPACES
Some residents wanted the new city council to put a greater focus on Galveston’s green spaces.
City leaders have long ignored or delayed progress on different green space projects, but improving parks and natural aspects of the island has huge benefits for residents and visitors, Olsen said.
The East End Lagoon project, for example, is a project “near and dear” to Olsen, she said. In recent years, the park board has received some money from the state to move forward on it, but she wanted to see more city investment, she said.
“There’s been some on council that have been really interested in it, but for the majority, I think their focus has been more on other things and not the natural elements,” Olsen said. “It’s the city’s land and they should take some responsibility.”
The East End Lagoon Nature Park and Preserve is a project of the Galveston Park Board of Trustees and the Galveston Island Nature Tourism Council and includes 700 acres of diverse habitat on the barrier island’s East End.
There were other pockets all over the city that had the potential to be better natural attractions, such as the wetlands between Harborside Drive and Broadway, she said.
“Having green spaces not only attracts visitors, but makes people want to stay here,” Olsen said. “People want to stay in livable communities.”
BUSINESS
The most recent city council had struck a good balance of promoting tourism and business interests with conservation and quality of life for residents, said Lisa Blair, a businesswoman who lives in District 6 and owns a restaurant in District 3.
She hoped the new council would be similar, but had some concerns, she said. She didn’t want to see more restrictions imposed on the historic district where she owns her business because some of those changes could restrict parking, she said.
“A lot of people talk about how the council doesn’t focus enough on residents and focuses more on tourists,” Blair said. “I don’t think that’s true at all.”
Galveston is a tourist town, and tourists feed the local economy, Blair said.
“I don’t want to see too much of a shift away from building tourism and being pro-development and pro-business,” Blair said.
INCLUSION
Other residents raised concerns about how city council was structured and a perceived lack of diversity on some of its boards.
By meeting during a workday, the city council made it difficult for working people to serve as council members, said Robert Quintero, who lives in District 1.
“I understand the reason a lot of minorities don’t put their names up is because meetings are held during the day and people can’t get away from their jobs,” Quintero said.
AFFORDABLE HOUSING
Quintero also wanted to see the city begin auctioning off more of the homes it purchased from property tax foreclosures, which could help alleviate affordable housing concerns, he said.
He also wanted to see Community Development Block Grant money used again toward the first-time home-buyers program, which helps families get low-interest loans or grants to put a down-payment toward a house and promotes home ownership, he said.
“Galveston is expensive, and I’d like to see some real affordable housing solutions,” Quintero said.
UNITY
With the start of a new term and some close races during the election, Patterson wanted to see the council strive for unity, he said. David Collins defeated Frank Maceo, the incumbent, in District 3 by just five votes, which showed how split the district had been, Patterson said.
Patterson wanted to see some old divisions in his council district overcome, he said.
“My hope is David can bridge some of the divides in the district and bring all the the people together,” Patterson said. “We all share a lot of common concerns.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.