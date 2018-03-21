A Washington-based nonprofit organization has filed a lawsuit in federal court against a Galveston court-at-law judge on behalf of a Houston attorney, who asserts the judge retaliated against him for spending too much time on low-level cases.
Houston attorney Andrew “Drew” Willey filed the lawsuit Monday against Jack Ewing, judge of the Galveston County Court at Law No. 3, in the U.S. District Court Southern District of Texas. The lawsuit asserts Ewing retaliated by removing Willey from a list of public defenders.
While attorneys for Willey said the case is solely about their client and his claims, it may have broader implications for how counties all over Texas manage the prosecution of poor people charged with crimes.
“As a general matter, we believe this is a widespread problem,” said Charles Gerstein, an attorney with Civil Rights Corps representing Willey in the case. “The practice of judges appointing defense attorneys in individual cases creates an unavoidable conflict of interest where an attorney has to accommodate the bench in order to avoid losing their job.”
Ewing said Monday he hadn’t seen the complaint, but said he appoints attorneys he believes are competent to handle cases based on a list compiled by local court administrators.
Attorneys representing Willey filed the lawsuit as a Civil Rights Act case, asserting Ewing violated law by keeping Willey from being appointed to cases after a dispute.
The lawsuit also asserts there are several other problems in Galveston County, including an unconstitutional bail system and the district attorney’s office having too much oversight of parts of the system.
The Civil Rights Corps, where Gerstein works, is no stranger to taking on civil rights lawsuits.
The group was one listed in a lawsuit against Dallas County, among others, accusing it of violating the constitutional rights of people arrested on misdemeanors and certain felonies.
Willey has been working on indigent defense cases as an appointed attorney in Galveston County for several years, according to the lawsuit.
“He also publicly expressed the view that his clients deserve to be treated fairly, even though they are too poor to afford an attorney,” the lawsuit asserts. “He sought to provide them with a defense that met the minimal standards of the State Bar of Texas and of the United States Constitution.”
In several cases, Willey hired an investigator and had trouble getting payment vouchers approved, with Ewing citing “excessive out of court hours,” according to the lawsuit.
After several conversations with Ewing about different issues with receiving payment, Willey learned he had been removed from cases he was appointed to, according to the lawsuit.
A clerk later told Willey that Ewing’s clerk had said not to assign Willey to a case because the judge was upset with him, according to the lawsuit.
Willey in May 2016 filed a complaint with the Texas Indigent Defense Commission, asserting multiple problems with the jail docket in Galveston, that the bail system in Galveston was unconstitutional and that attorneys can’t communicate with their clients confidentially, among others.
The Galveston County Office of Justice Administration, which oversees the indigent defense coordinator, disputed Willey’s claims and accused Willey of not being competent, the lawsuit asserts.
Willey then met with Ewing in June 2016 and the judge told him he didn’t have the experience of some of the other attorneys and that Willey sometimes overworked cases, according to the lawsuit.
“Judge Ewing had previously said that Willey was the only lawyer in his court to request funds for an investigator in any misdemeanor cases,” the lawsuit asserts.
Willey filed a second complaint with the State Commission on Judicial Conduct in June 2017, but the commission said the judge’s conduct wasn’t sanctionable, according to the lawsuit.
“Since the May 2, 2016, jail docket, Willey has been appointed to only one case before Judge Ewing,” the lawsuit asserts.
The lawsuit seeks a declaratory judgment that Ewing can’t retaliate against Willey and an injunction requiring him to reinstate Willey to his previous position and appointing him to cases.
“Lawyers who represent indigent clients are intentionally silenced,” Willey said. “Lawyers that cannot make arguments about pretrial release and investigation, cannot defend their clients. As a result, people are denied the effective assistance of counsel they are guaranteed by the Constitution, feel pressured to plead guilty, often to wrongful charges, simply to return home because they can’t afford to pay money bail — even though the state has proved nothing.”
