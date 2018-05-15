DICKINSON
Bayou Animal Service's Adoption Coordinator Sarah Saunders is among the finalists for the Unsung Hero Award for her animal services work before, during and since Hurricane Harvey.
Saunders is nominated for her work in getting animals off the streets and providing them with shelter during torrential rain and flooding caused by Hurricane Harvey in late August.
The Petco Foundation is teaming up with Victoria Stilwell to honor Unsung Heroes for their lifesaving efforts on behalf of animals.
The Unsung Heroes honors people who are dedicated to saving animals in their communities.
The winner of the Unsung Hero award will be announced June 8 at the Petco Foundation Lifesaving Awards. Voting ends May 25.
Nationwide voting determines the Unsung Hero award. Visit www.petcofoundation.org/unsung-heroes to vote.
— Connor Behrens
