The Moody Foundation on Tuesday made a $15 million gift to help create a new comprehensive breast center at Parkland Health & Hospital System in Dallas. The lead gift to the fundraising effort, led by the Parkland Foundation, will be recognized by naming the new center the Moody Breast Health Center at Parkland.
“For thousands of patients per year, the Moody Breast Health Center will speed up the time between screening, diagnosis and treatment,” said Frances Moody-Dahlberg, chairman and executive director, Moody Foundation. “Faster treatment will help save more lives. The Moody Foundation is proud to help more breast cancer patients become breast cancer survivors.”
The new center will bring together breast health services under one roof, making screenings, treatment and follow-up care more convenient for patients.
Parkland Foundation seeks to secure $40 million in philanthropic support to create the new center. To date, more than $30 million has been raised.
— From Staff Reports
