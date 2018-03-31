Local residents of Texas City, La Marque, and surrounding areas, are invited to an open casting call for a major feature film set to begin filming in the summer in Texas.
The casting call, which is seeking lead and supporting roles, will be from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday at The Back Porch and Events Center at 1219 Walnut St. in La Marque.
The project has received top-level support from the Sundance Film Institute and will premiere at the Cannes International Film Festival.
No experience is necessary. All ages are welcome.
For information, visit bullfeaturecasting.tx@gmail.com or call 512-900-5929.
— Angela Wilson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.