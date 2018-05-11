LEAGUE CITY
A League City municipal utility district started in 1979 that was supposed to last only 30 years still has debts to pay through 2024.
City council members have discussed legal issues regarding Galveston County MUD 6 during executive sessions at recent meetings but have not taken any action.
The council already extended MUD 6 bonds through 2019, but to pay off the remaining debt, the board is asking to issue a $4.8 million bond, board President Wayde Shipman said.
The board is not asking to extend its utility agreement with the city, Shipman said. He said he does not know what the council members have discussed during executive sessions, which are closed to the public in accordance with the Texas Open Meetings Act.
League City rebates about $800,000 to MUD 6 every year because residents have to pay city taxes on top of the MUD tax, Mayor Pat Hallisey said.
“There has to be an end to this,” Hallisey said.
Shipman got involved with the board because he was upset with the MUD taxes and the new developments added to the MUD even after The Landing was paid off, but now as president, he is in the position of asking for another bond so the MUD can complete its commitments, pay off its debt and then have the city take over, Shipman said.
The district’s board is responsible and wants to pay off its debt as quickly as possible, former MUD 6 board member Bill Heins said.
MUD 6 includes The Landing, Claremont Park, Magnolia Creek and part of Brittany Lakes.
“We have people in The Landing where all the bonds are paid, but they are now paying for new development,” Heins said.
The state Legislature in 1979 established MUD 6 to provide water, sewer and stormwater collection systems to a 751-acre district south of FM 518 and west of Interstate 45.
A municipal utility district is a special district that functions as an independent, limited government. The purpose of a MUD is to provide a developer an alternative way to finance infrastructure, such as water, sewer, drainage and roads. A MUD might issue bonds to reimburse a developer for authorized improvements, and the MUD uses property tax revenues and user fees received from water and sewer services to repay the debt. As the MUD pays off its debt, more of its tax revenue can be directed to other services.
League City has 14 MUDs, and three other MUDs in the city have dissolved after paying off bonds, said David Hoover, director of Planning and Development.
Delayed subdivision development and a willingness by previous boards to take on debt are why the district has not fulfilled its intent, board members told The Daily News.
“We’re not through developing yet,” Heins said. “They are still building houses on Landing Boulevard.”
In 2010, Galveston County Municipal Utility District 6 board members wanted to dissolve the taxing entity but their hands were tied. They had to either pay off the bonds or get the city to absorb the debt.
“Many of us have wanted to end it for years,” Shipman said.
