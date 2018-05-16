On Wednesday, Lisa Shaw was named the new executive director of the Galveston Arts Center, replacing Joanna Bremer, who was the interim executive director.
Shaw has spent the past three years as the associate museum director for the National Museum of the Pacific War in Fredericksburg.
"We would like to thank Joanna Bremer for her stellar work generating grant income and as our temporary leader," said Doug McLean, president of the GAC board. "Her efforts stabilized the organization, and her guidance and support encouraged and inspired the GAC staff, who now feel ready and empowered to continue their efforts.”
For more information, visit www.galvestonartscenter.org or call 409-763-2403.
— Angela Wilson
