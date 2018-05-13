GALVESTON
Overseers of a marine sanctuary off the coast of Texas have sent a proposal to federal officials in a long-awaited move that could increase the amount of protected coral reefs in the Gulf of Mexico.
The Flower Garden Banks National Marine Sanctuary Council voted Wednesday on a plan that would expand the sanctuary by 150 square miles.
The existing Flower Gardens Banks sanctuary, which was established in 1992, covers 56 square miles. The sanctuary is more than 100 miles east of the coast of Galveston.
The council has for years considered proposals to expand the sanctuary, and has considered plans that, if approved, would expand the sanctuary by as much to 383 square miles or other smaller amounts.
The advisory board chose to recommend a smaller expansion because the larger expansion had drawn criticism from some groups with economic interests in the Gulf of Mexico, including commercial fishermen, who called the proposal a “land grab.”
The advisory council is made up of conservationists, diving specialists, educators, commercial and recreational fishermen, researchers and oil and gas industry executives.
The recommendation was lauded by the sanctuary’s overseers.
“Our proposal to expand the sanctuary’s boundary builds on more than 30 years of studies and numerous reports released in the last decade calling for additional protections for important habitat for fish and other biological resources,” said George Schmahl, the sanctuary’s superintendent.
“Expansion supports strategies to protect the sanctuary region as part of a network of ecologically significant offshore sites to strengthen the biological productivity and resilience of marine ecosystems of the Gulf.”
While some news organizations have reported that the group’s recommendation would be sent directly to the White House, a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration official said Friday that it was still up to Schmahl to make a final proposal and send it up the chain of command at the administration.
At some point, there will be a final environmental impact statement. After that, a final decision regarding expansion will be determined.
It’s unclear what will happen if and when an expansion proposal reaches President Donald Trump.
The White House has already once cast doubt on expanding the sanctuary, when it last year issued orders to stop marine sanctuary expansion until the U.S. Commerce Department could review how energy projects — including oil and gas resources — would be affected by such an effort.
