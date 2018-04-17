GALVESTON
After years of debate over regulation, five Gulf states, including Texas, in June will begin managing the red snapper fishery for recreational anglers in federal waters.
The National Marine Fisheries Service on Tuesday approved Exempted Fishing Permit agreements allowing the Gulf states to test management programs of private anglers fishing for red snapper for the 2018 and 2019 season. Texas had submitted its permit in February.
For-hire charter boats will still be under federal government management, despite a proposal by the state wildlife department to group them with private anglers. Commercial anglers will continue to be under a separate federal quota system, as they have been since a major overhaul of fishery rules in 2007.
The state already regulates recreational fishing in waters up to 9 miles off the coast. The new permit would vastly expand those boundaries to include federal waters up to 200 miles off the coast, officials said. Recreational anglers are people going out on their private boats, not for-hire boats.
The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department projected the new recreational season would be about 82 days, but it could be shortened or lengthened depending how quickly Texas anglers meet their 251,000 pound limit, said Julie Hagen, a coastal fisheries social media specialist for the department. In 2017, the recreational season was 40 days.
The latest move is part of a yearslong effort by groups and advocates to change how the private recreational fishing season is regulated. In recent years, the federal red snapper fishing seasons have been short, sometimes lasting just a few days, which caused outrage and frustration among some recreational anglers.
Share the Gulf, a wide coalition of commercial anglers, chefs and conservation groups, supported the two-year program to test state-based management of recreational anglers with adopted recommendations they had proposed.
Galveston-based commercial anglers Buddy Guindon and Bubba Cochrane are members of the group. Shane Cantrell, a Galveston charter captain, is also in the group, as well as the Environmental Defense Fund.
“I am excited about this opportunity for the Gulf to find a new way to manage fishing for private anglers, who have been hamstrung by conflicting state and federal seasons,” said David Walker, a commercial angler and co-chair of the coalition.
“We appreciate that this plan is built with sustainability in mind and ensures fair access for all, including the charter and commercial sectors.”
The group had pushed for the plans to exclude for-hire charters from state management and enforce robust data collection of catches, members said.
The state tracks catches through surveys at boat docks and by monitoring landings reported by anglers, said Lance Robinson, Coastal Fisheries regional director at Texas Parks and Wildlife. The department has been doing that since the 1980s, he said.
The permit approved Tuesday would not include any additional money for data collection, Hagen said.
Carter Smith, the executive director of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, disagreed with the National Marine Fisheries Service’s decision to exclude for-hire charters from state management and said he would oppose any efforts to put charters under the same federal system as commercial anglers.
“I have advised senior representatives at NMFS that I will vigorously oppose any future efforts to privatize the charter sector through the use of individual fishing quotas,” Carter said.
“To do so would undermine the fundamental linchpin of the North American Model of Wildlife Conservation — that fish and wildlife are public resources.”
The new recreational season begins June 1.
