A lawsuit filed last week claims the city of Texas City diverged from its own written policies — and from common practice among other area cities — when it conducted random drug tests on a former city administrative assistant.
The policy is at the center of lawsuit filed in federal court last week, which claims the city violated an employee’s civil rights by firing her after she refused to take a random drug test in 2016, according to court documents.
It was the sixth drug test that Michelle Garcia had been asked to take in three years, according to the lawsuit. When she refused, she was fired, according to the lawsuit. She wasn’t rehired after appealing, according to the lawsuit.
Garcia sued the city and Texas City Mayor Matt Doyle last week, saying the city’s policy violated her Fourth and 14th Amendment rights to due process and protection against illegal search and seizure.
Garcia’s lawsuit states the city’s policy “allows for random drug testing of all employees regardless of reasonable suspicion.” If that’s true, city officials might have to explain which of its employees are required to submit to drug tests and why.
Depending on how such policies were enforced, cities can be subject to civil rights violations, one expert said.
“The Fourth Amendment of the Constitution says that the government shall not subject you to unreasonable search and seizure,” said Sheila Gladstone, an attorney at Lloyd Gosselink, an Austin-based law firm, who has advised cities on policies regarding drug testing of employees. “When the government is your employer, the government forcing you to take a drug test is a type of search and seizure.”
The Daily News on Monday surveyed area cities about their policies on employee drug testing. The results show that most cities have policies that limit who is subject to random drug screening.
Friendswood, for instance, tests employees for drugs only if there are safety or security concerns, if the city has reasonable suspicion that an employee is using drugs or if the testing is required under Department of Transportation regulations. La Marque and Galveston have similar rules.
In League City, drug testing is on hold because its employee policy manual doesn’t include a process to conduct testing, city spokeswoman Sarah Greer Osborne said. The city is developing a new process, which could be put into place this year, she said.
When the policy is put into effect, it will apply to only safety-sensitive employees, Osborne said.
It’s unclear exactly how Texas City’s policies have been implemented. Doyle and City Attorney Russell Plackemeier declined to comment Tuesday, citing the litigation. Plackemeier did say the city hadn’t been served with the lawsuit as of Monday.
A 2009 document posted on the city of Texas City’s website outlines policies similar to those found in other cities — where drug tests are limited to employees who manifest “reasonable belief” behavior or who perform duties in safety sensitive positions.
It does not list which positions in the city that are safety sensitive.
Garcia’s lawsuit claims there is a different written policy, which requires employees to comply with tests regardless of reasonable suspicion. She also said the city didn’t provide her with reasonable suspicion for demanding she submit to six drug tests.
Garcia is seeking her job back and damages from the city.
Case law established nearly 20 years ago supports that cities cannot conduct wholesale random drug testing, Gladstone said.
She pointed to an employment law manual published by the Texas Municipal League in 2015, which states that cities are mostly prohibited from doing random drug tests.
“While a private employer may often have the ability to randomly drug test its employees, governmental entities, such as cities, are more restricted by the United States Constitution, including the search and seizure provisions of the Fourth Amendment,” according to the handbook.
Garcia’s attorneys, Melissa Garcia Martin and Lionel Martin, did not return a phone call on Tuesday.
An initial pre-trial conference for the lawsuit is scheduled for July.
