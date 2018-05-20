Under a state law passed five years ago, as many as seven Santa Fe High School employees could have been trained, armed and acting as campus marshals charged with preventing murder on campus Friday when a gunman opened fire killing 10.
The little-reported law came to light in the early aftermath of the most deadly school shooting in Texas history and at a time when senior state officials are calling for teachers to be armed as a means of preventing more such shootings.
The district apparently was still in the early stages of implementing the program, which allows school districts to designate one specially trained employee as an armed marshal for every 200 students on campus.
With more than 1,400 students, Santa Fe High School was eligible to have up to seven marshals under the law, known as the Protection of Texas Children Act.
But while public records indicate Santa Fe ISD has the bones of a marshal program in its policies, school board President J.R. “Rusty” Norman said in a published interview the district had not finalized details to fully implement the program.
Under state law, candidates for a marshal program must complete 80 hours of training, including weapons training, through the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement.
The program’s sole purpose is to “prevent the act of murder or serious bodily injury on school premises,” according to the commission’s website.
Neither Norman nor other Santa Fe school officials responded Sunday to telephone messages seeking comment about the status of the program.
The school district has since Friday mostly used press releases and social media posts to communicate with media and the public.
While some high-ranking state officials responded to Friday’s mass killing with renewed calls for arming teachers, it’s debatable how much difference seven more armed people would have made because the law enforcement response was quick.
Two Santa Fe Independent School District police officers responded to the shooting within four minutes of the first shot being fired, Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset said Sunday.
Those officers, and others that arrived soon after, quickly contained the accused shooter, 17-year-old Dimitrious Pagourtzis, in one area, Trochesset said. About 30 minutes after police received their first call about the shooting, Pagourtzis had surrendered, he said.
School district officer John Barnes was hit in the arm by a shotgun blast during the confrontation. He was flown to the University of Texas Medical Branch and was still in critical condition Sunday.
Other officials also credited the quick actions of Santa Fe ISD officers with saving lives.
But with Santa Fe now embroiled in the ongoing national debate about gun violence, and solutions, some top Texas officials have said that more school staff members needed to be armed.
Speaking to reporters outside a church service Sunday morning, Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said teachers should be armed.
“We have to arm our teachers,” Patrick said. “If another person has a gun, the best way to stop that person is another person with a gun. An even better way is four people with a gun to stop that person.”
In the few public comments that they have made since the shooting, Santa Fe ISD officials said they prepared for such an event through training for active shooter drills. In a FAQ posted on the district’s website, Police Chief Walter Braun wrote that the district was reviewing its policies after the Sandy Hook Elementary School shootings in 2012.
The Texas Legislature created the marshal program in 2013 after the Sandy Hook shootings the year before.
“Our efforts have been to re-examine our plans and constantly tweak and improve our own procedures based on lessons learned,” Braun wrote.
The marshal program is one of two in Texas that allows school district employees to possess and use weapons around students. The other program, known as the Guardian Program, allows school districts to individually allow students or faculty to carry weapons on campus.
The Guardian Program was conceived by the Harrold Independent School District in 2007. It requires less training than the marshal program, and is more frequently implemented by rural school districts in secluded parts of the state.
Of the eight school districts in Galveston County only one, the High Island Independent School District, has a Guardian Program.
But all of the school districts in Galveston County have the similar, boilerplate school marshal policies posted on an online clearinghouse of Texas school district regulations.
The existence of the policies doesn’t necessarily mean that a district is considering appointing armed marshals on their campus, local school officials said. The language is required by the state, but it is left up to local districts whether to appoint marshals.
After the Parkland, Fla., school shooting earlier this year, several local school leaders said they did not support the idea of arming people who were not hired specifically to be school security officers.
“If there’s an active shooter situation, and you have a teacher with a weapon and an active shooter team coming into the premises, that teacher having a gun might not have a good ending,” Clear Creek Independent School District Superintendent Greg Smith said.
