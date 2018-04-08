Hundreds of children and their families filled the Cultural Arts District in downtown Galveston on Saturday for the 23rd annual Grand Kids Festival. There were a variety of hands-on arts and crafts and performances by student choirs, musicians and storytellers, as well as a special performance by the Missoula Children’s Theatre.
— Jennifer Reynolds
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.