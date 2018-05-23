LEAGUE CITY
The League City council on Monday approved a new rule allowing exceptions to the city’s noise ordinance. The vote was 7-0 with Mayor Pat Hallisey absent.
The ordinance had required that crews at construction sites not generate any noise from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The approved changes will allow noise at construction sites before or after those hours but only in certain situations, Planning and Development Director David Hoover said.
An example is allowing the Clear Creek Independent School District to pour concrete earlier than 7 a.m., Hoover said. The intention is to allow the school district to complete construction projects on time.
The new rule gives the director of planning and development the authority to approve construction outside of the normal work hours.
— Valerie Wells
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.