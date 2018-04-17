TEXAS CITY
The wife of a University of Texas Medical Branch police officer told investigators her husband had tried to destroy her keepsakes and jewelry during a physical altercation, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Jacob Corbitt, 41, was charged with assault causing bodily harm after an assault was reported in the 9300 block of Barracuda Drive on April 5, police said.
Corbitt's wife, whose nose was bleeding and bottom lip was cut, told Texas City police Corbitt suspected her of being unfaithful, according to the affidavit.
The wife said Corbitt had shredded some of her possessions and destroyed her jewelry, according to the affidavit.
The wife accused Corbitt of choking her and shoving her against a couch, causing her to fall and injure her knee, according to the affidavit.
Corbitt said his wife's bloody nose was caused by sinus issues, according to the affidavit.
A University of Texas Medical Branch spokesman declined Tuesday afternoon to comment on Corbitt's employment status, citing medical branch policy.
Corbitt was out of the Galveston County jail on a $10,000 bond, records show.
