FRIENDSWOOD
Harris County’s upstream drainage work is putting Friendswood at greater risk of flooding, a city councilman said.
“Their idea of helping drainage in Friendswood is to bring more water into Friendswood,” Councilman Jim Hill said.
Hill has served on the Clear Creek Watershed Steering Committee for 12 years and has pushed for better drainage in the northern Galveston County city that overlaps into Harris County.
He recently was concerned over news the Harris County Flood Control District planned to line Mud Gully with concrete, which would increase the flow of water downstream toward Friendswood.
“We’re just basically becoming their detention pond,” Hill said.
Harris County Flood Control District officials disagree with Hill’s assessment about the downstream effects of the Mud Gully project, however, district officials said.
“The Flood Control District along with Galveston County have been working together for several years to design and construct the South Belt Stormwater Detention Basin to reduce flooding risks along Clear Creek,” said Matthew Zeve, director of operations for the district.
“The Mud Gully project is part of that overall work effort and will actually provide flood damage reduction benefits to the citizens of Friendswood.”
Clear Creek drains portions of Fort Bend, Brazoria, Harris and Galveston counties, making drainage improvements a regional effort, Zeve said.
Hill’s general concern, however, is shared by other officials in Galveston County who argue that development and methods used to move stormwater quickly from metro Houston, such as widening, straightening and lining streams and bayous with concrete, contributed to mass flooding during Hurricane Harvey in late August.
League City Mayor Pat Hallisey is one of those officials who also is worried about any developments upstream overwhelming drainage downstream. League City is downstream not just from Harris County, but also from Pearland in Brazoria County and also from Friendswood, Hallisey said.
“Everybody in the watershed is growing, and I’m happy for them,” Hallisey said. “We are all experiencing this growth. We all have to do a better job talking to each other.”
The Harris County Flood Control District announced the plan for the concrete lining of Mud Gully during an April 10 Clear Creek Watershed Steering Committee meeting.
The committee includes representatives from the Harris County Flood Control District, Galveston County Consolidated Drainage District, Brazoria County Drainage districts 3 and 4, and the cities of Pearland, League City and Friendswood.
Harris County Flood Control District surveyors are fanning out across Harris County’s 22 watersheds this week, part of a major push to repair more than $84 million in bayou and drainage channel damage caused by Hurricane Harvey, spokeswoman Karen Hastings said.
On March 27, Harris County Commissioners Court approved a total of $12.5 million in initial contracts with 15 engineering firms that will design drainage repairs. That design process kicked off in April with topographic surveys and geotechnical field work at hundreds of damage sites around the county, Hastings said.
At least six of those repairs are happening near Friendswood along Clear Creek, Harris County officials said.
Clear Creek divides Harris and Galveston counties, but the watershed drains from both sides.
An ongoing concern for the Clear Creek Steering Committee is getting congressional funding for a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers flood control plan for Clear Creek, said Joseph Anderson, operations manager at Galveston County Consolidated Drainage District.
The plan has been in the works since the 1960s, but it remains an unfunded intention. A 2012 corps report found the project’s benefits did not exceed the projected costs and anticipated that Congress would not fund the $278 million Clear Creek Flood Control Plan,
Congress did not fund the plan in 2013. It remains an authorized federal project awaiting funding, corps officials said.
Hill has worked on drainage issues in Friendswood for more than a decade and bases his views of Harris County’s actions on that experience, he said.
The district has a different view.
“The Harris County Flood Control District is happy to speak with council member Hill about drainage issues in the Clear Creek watershed and help him understand the region’s drainage issues,” Zeve said.
Hill only has one more city council meeting to attend. He is at the end of a term limit and is outspoken about how Harris County has funneled floodwater into Friendswood. The flooding during Hurricane Harvey is personal for him. His son lost three cars and a house that was not considered in a floodplain, he said.
Harris County hasn’t maintained its side of Clear Creek, Hill said.
“I’m really disgusted,” Hill said. “Nobody’s going to do anything. Friendswood never gets anything. The only thing Friendswood can do about flooding is to buy people out.”
