A man who escaped from the county jail in 2016 and led officers on a 150-mile manhunt was on Friday sentenced to 20 years in prison by a Galveston County jury.
Dominic Talies Potter, 39, was found guilty of one count of escape and was sentenced at the end of a jury trial that began Monday, court records show.
Potter fled the Galveston County Jail in December 2016 as he and another prisoner were taking trash from the jail’s kitchen to a loading dock behind the jail.
The men were accompanied by a deputy, officials said.
When they arrived, the deputy noticed a gate that allows trucks into the loading dock area had been left open. The deputy turned to press the button on an intercom system to notify another officer about the open gate, and Potter dashed, officials said.
Potter’s escape launched a search on the island and mainland that night. The search extended further across Texas over the next several days.
The morning after his escape, Potter had been spotted in Madison County, about 150 miles north of Galveston.
People at Coburn’s Plumbing Heating and Air Conditioning Supplies, 5915 Broadway, told police one of the company trucks was missing.
A description of the vehicle was sent to law enforcement agencies, and it was spotted about 3 a.m. at a Buc-ee’s gas station on Interstate 45 in Madisonville.
Potter was arrested in Madisonville on Friday morning after spending several days hiding in the woods near the rest stop, police said.
